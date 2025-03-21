12 Stories That Show Courage Is the Greatest Superpower

I was at an outdoor music festival in the heat of summer when there was a delay in the setup of the next band. We were in the middle of the crowd, and the energy was becoming very tense. People started throwing flattened water bottles across the crowd and at the stagehands, who were moving as fast as they could to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

By the time the preshow music started, the crowd began to sway involuntarily as people pushed from the back. My friends and I agreed it was time to go, but as we tried to move sideways out of the crowd, the band came out—and everyone rushed forward.

A 300lb dude fell on my friends and me, and it took five men to get him off of us, while others around us tried to hold back the rush. As soon as we were up and moving again, a mosh pit broke out around us. I will never forget the 6’5″ man with a red Mohawk who saw our trouble and shouted, ’The only way up is out!’ He offered us his hands to step on, then tossed us up to crowd surf our way out.

I almost lost my shoe while crowd surfing, but we made it out safely and hung back for the rest of the show. butytho92 / Reddit