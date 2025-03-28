12 "The Simpsons" Moments That Went From Fiction to Reality

In the fourth episode of season three, a series of events lead to the disappearance of Principal Skinner. Concerned for him, a police search is launched, involving a questionable psychic. In the original version, Princess Opal —as the psychic calls herself— offers a very wrong prediction.

But in the Spanish dub the prophecy is accurate: the second divorce of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, which occurred in 1996, is foretold. Similarly, the French version predicts the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.