15+ Bone Chilling Thriller Series to Watch in Your Free Time

When you find yourself in need of a gripping thriller series to watch, it’s time to check out our latest compilation! These series will immerse you in the world of special units and crime-solving, letting you experience the thrill of the chase alongside them.

1. The Blacklist

The television series The Blacklist revolves around Raymond «Red» Reddington, a notorious criminal and former government operative. Red voluntarily surrenders to the FBI, offering to assist them in apprehending dangerous individuals listed on his «blacklist.» Teaming up with FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen, Red provides vital intelligence leading to the capture of some of the world’s most wanted criminals. However, their alliance is complex due to Red’s ambiguous motives and genuine intentions. Throughout the series, Elizabeth delves deeper into Red’s past, uncovering surprising revelations about her own identity and her connection to his illicit activities. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.9/10

2. True Detective

Every season of the anthology crime drama television series True Detective features a new team of detectives and their investigations. Every season has a stand-alone plot with a unique cast of people and surroundings. Rust Cohle and Martin Hart, two Louisiana State Police investigators, are the focus of the first season’s narrative as they look into a string of gory cases with paranormal undertones. The case takes place across two decades, as the story alternates between the current investigation and memories from the 1995 first case. You can find this TV show on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.9/10

3. The Tourist

The Tourist is a mystery thriller television series that follows a British man known only as «The Tourist,» who wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As he tries to piece together his identity, he discovers that he is being pursued by dangerous individuals who seem intent on preventing him from uncovering the truth. As The Tourist tries to unravel the mystery of his past, he encounters a diverse cast of characters, each with their own secrets and agendas. Along the way, he must navigate treacherous terrain and evade capture while uncovering clues that lead him closer to the truth. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.1/10

4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a television series adaptation of the action-packed film of the same name. The series follows John and Jane Smith, a seemingly ordinary suburban couple who lead secret lives as highly skilled assassins working for rival agencies. Unbeknownst to each other, both John and Jane are tasked with eliminating high-profile targets, often finding themselves in unpredictable situations. As the series progresses, John and Jane’s professional lives collide when they are assigned to an almost impossible task. Forced to confront the truth about their respective identities and the nature of their marriage, they must navigate the complexities of their relationship while evading capture and staying one step ahead of their enemies. You can find this TV show on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.0/10

5. The Equalizer

The Equalizer is a crime drama television series that follows the enigmatic Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative with a mysterious past who uses her skills to help those in need and seek justice for the oppressed. As Robyn navigates her double life as a single mother and a covert vigilante, she works alongside a diverse team of allies, including former colleagues and resourceful individuals from her past. Together, they take on a variety of cases, ranging from corrupt politicians and powerful criminals to everyday citizens facing insurmountable odds. With her sharp intellect, expert combat skills, and unwavering determination, Robyn tackles each case with precision and ingenuity, often employing unconventional methods to outsmart her adversaries and protect the innocent. You can find this TV show on Paramount Plus.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.5/10

6. NCIS

NCIS Major Case Response Team, a team of special agents that look into crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, is the subject of the popular procedural crime drama television series NCIS. The squad, which is led by Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, is made up of a variety of analysts, forensic experts, and investigators, each with their respective specialties and histories. They resolve a variety of cases together. As the show goes on, the group struggles with a variety of issues and interpersonal issues while trying to maintain national security and uphold the law. NCIS is one of the most well-liked and enduring criminal procedural television shows thanks to its unique blend of action, suspense, and character-driven storytelling. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

7. Poirot

Poirot is a must-hit thriller series to watch. It is based on the detective novels of Agatha Christie, featuring the meticulous and astute Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Set primarily in the early to mid-20th century, the series follows Poirot as he solves a wide array of complex mysteries with the help of his trusted friend, Captain Arthur Hastings, and other recurring characters. Each episode typically presents Poirot with a new case to solve, often involving wealthy families, intricate motives, and elaborate schemes. Armed with his keen powers of observation, sharp intellect, and distinctive mustache, Poirot unravels the clues, interrogates suspects, and ultimately reveals the identity of the culprit in dramatic fashion. You can find this TV show on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.6/10

8. Mindhunter

The television series Mindhunter is a psychological criminal thriller that takes place in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The show follows psychologist Wendy Carr, FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, and other FBI pioneers in the fields of behavioral science and criminal profiling. The agents study and interview convicted prisoners based on actual occurrences in order to get insight into their motivations and create psychological profiles that may aid in the resolution of ongoing cases. The agents are forced to face the unsettling truths of human nature and the darkness that lurks beneath the minds of infamous criminals like Edmund Kemper and Richard Speck. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.6/10

9. Breaking Bad

With the highest score in our list of thrillers to watch is Breaking Bad. This critically acclaimed crime drama television series follows Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, as he descends into the criminal underworld. Diagnosed with terminal cancer and facing financial difficulties, Walter partners with former student Jesse Pinkman to step into the world of criminals in order to secure his family’s financial future. As Walter becomes increasingly involved in the case, he adopts the alias «Heisenberg» and navigates the dangers of the criminal world while trying to keep his activities hidden from his family and law enforcement. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 9.5/10

10. Fringe

In the science fiction TV show Fringe, FBI special agent Olivia Dunham, eccentric scientist Walter Bishop, and his bright son Peter Bishop explore strange and inexplicable events. As part of their mission to investigate fringe science and paranormal phenomena, the team discovers a string of connected puzzles that cast doubt on their perception of reality. They come across extraterrestrial dangers to humanity, shape-shifters, and parallel universes on their journey. You can find this TV show on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.4/10

11. Money Heist

A mysterious figure known only as ’The Professor’ devises an intricate plan to execute the largest heist in history, which is the subject of the Spanish crime drama television series Money Heist. The Professor recruits a team of expert criminals, each with unique skills and backgrounds, to carry out his scheme of printing billions of euros by infiltrating the Royal Mint of Spain. As the theft unfolds, tensions escalate between the hostages and the robbers, while the intricate relationships within the group become increasingly entangled. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.2/10

12. Dark

In the German science fiction thriller television series Dark, a network of interwoven secrets spanning several generations is revealed through a string of unexplained disappearances in the small hamlet of Winden. Four families become engaged in a complicated mystery involving time travel, alternative universes, and the cyclical nature of fate, while the community struggles to explain the unexplainable happenings. As they uncover a diabolical plot that threatens to ruin all they hold dear, the characters are forced to face their own pasts and the implications of their actions with every new revelation. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.7/10

13. Sherlock

Sherlock is a contemporary adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic detective stories, following the brilliant but eccentric consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his steadfast companion, Dr. John Watson, as they solve complex and baffling crimes in modern-day London. Set against the backdrop of the bustling city, each episode presents a new case for Sherlock and John to tackle, with the detective’s keen powers of observation and deductive reasoning often leading to ingenious solutions. As they navigate a world of intrigue, danger, and deception, Sherlock and John forge an unbreakable bond while facing formidable adversaries and uncovering dark secrets hidden in the shadows. You can find this TV show on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 9.1/10

14. The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian drama television series set in a totalitarian society called Gilead, where women’s rights are severely restricted, and fertile women are enslaved as «handmaids» to bear children for the ruling class. The story follows Offred, a handmaid who struggles to survive in this oppressive society while longing to reunite with her lost family. As Offred navigates the treacherous world of Gilead, she forms alliances with other oppressed individuals and rebels against the regime’s brutal authority. You can find this TV show on Hulu.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.4/10

15. Prison Break

The action-packed drama series Prison Break definitely deserves a place on this list of thriller series to watch. It revolves around structural engineer Michael Scofield, who devises an elaborate plan to liberate his wrongly convicted brother, Lincoln Burrows, from prison. To execute his strategy, Michael intentionally gets himself incarcerated in the same facility as his brother, recruiting fellow inmates to aid in their escape. As the series progresses, Michael and Lincoln confront numerous challenges and obstacles while racing against time to uncover the truth behind Lincoln’s wrongful conviction. You can find this TV show on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.3/10

16. Miss Scarlet & the Duke

The television series Miss Scarlet & the Duke is a period mystery drama that takes place in Victorian London. It centers around Eliza Scarlet, an independent woman who takes over her father’s detective service after her father passes away. Eliza is adamant about following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a detective, despite social expectations. Eliza and Detective Inspector William Wellington, also referred to as «The Duke,» strike into an odd alliance after her attempts to manage the agency independently are greeted with opposition and mistrust by her colleagues. They work together to solve puzzles and apprehend offenders by taking on several captivating cases and applying their combined intelligence and skill sets. You can find this TV show on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.7/10

17. Lost

Lost is a captivating drama television series that follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crashes on a mysterious island in the South Pacific. Stranded and isolated from the outside world, the survivors must band together to survive the dangers of the island while grappling with their own personal demons and conflicts. As they navigate the treacherous terrain and encounter strange phenomena on the island, the survivors uncover dark secrets about its mysterious past and the sinister forces at play. With each episode, the series delves deeper into the characters’ backstories through flashbacks, revealing the interconnectedness of their lives and the events leading up to the crash. You can find this TV show on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.3/10

18. Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a fascinating series that dives into the darker side of our obsession with technology. Each episode tells a separate story set in the near future or a different reality, exploring how technology impacts human behavior and relationships. From social media to artificial intelligence, the show delves into the potential risks and moral dilemmas of technological advancements. It challenges viewers to think about the consequences of our reliance on technology and the choices we make as individuals and as a society. Through its unsettling scenarios, Black Mirror offers a cautionary look at the downside of our increasingly digital world. You can find this TV show on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.7/10