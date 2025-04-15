12 Times Self-Irony Was the Funniest Superpower

20+ Shocking Finds People Had to Share With the Internet
Curiosities
year ago
Laughing at yourself and embracing your flaws isn’t always easy—but once you do, life suddenly feels a lot lighter. It’s almost like you unlock a superpower: the ability to not take yourself too seriously. These 12 people didn’t just accept their quirks—they turned them into comedy gold, showing that self-irony is not only a great way to cope, but also an excellent way to connect with others.
We’ve all had moments when a little laughter helped us get through a hard day. Discover how to find something funny, even when things aren’t going well, in our next article.