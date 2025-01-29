13 People Who Experienced Mysterious Signs From Their Departed Pets

Many people who’ve lost pets report strange signs that seem to come from their departed companions. Some hear footsteps, feel familiar touches, or notice their pet’s favorite toy moving. These experiences bring comfort, making them feel that their pets are still watching over them.

  • I had a fish named Bubbles for 5 years. After he passed, I cleaned the tank and took it down. A few days later, I noticed a ripple in the water, as if something had moved through it. There was no current, no one near the tank, but I swear it was like Bubbles was still swimming around.
  • I lost my dog, Charlie, a few months ago. One morning, I was sitting outside and felt something brush against my leg. I looked down, and there was no one there, but the breeze smelled exactly like Charlie’s fur. It felt like he was still sniffing the air beside me.
  • "I was in my garage with the door open, and I was talking to my mother about my dog, who had recently been put down, and a gust of wind came into the garage and twirled around me. Hard to explain it, but hopefully you kind of get what I mean." h***dvr1776 / Reddit
  • My cat Mittens used to love knocking things off tables just to get attention. A few weeks after she passed, I was sitting in the kitchen, and I heard the sound of a cup crashing to the floor. I went in and found the cup had fallen off the counter, but no one was around. I couldn’t help but smile—it was just like her.
  • When my dog, Rocky, passed, I missed him so much. One night, I woke up and felt like I was being watched. I opened my eyes and thought I saw his silhouette at the end of the bed. I reached down, but there was nothing there, yet I still felt his presence, like he was watching over me.
  • "We lost our dog in June to cancer, and the pain still hurts. After a tough surgery and recovery, I had a dream about him. In the dream, he appeared in our house, and we were so happy to see him. He walked into the kitchen and faded away.
    At first, I thought it was a nightmare, but then I realized it wasn’t. I think he visited to let me know he’s okay and that I’d be okay too. I can’t stop thinking about it and hope he visits me again. I miss him so much." PoppyBee27 / Reddit
  • "My oldest dog stopped eating, so we took her to the emergency vet. They told us she's got a very rapid cancer. On the way home, my mom bought her a toy squirrel. When she passed, we buried her with the toy.
    A few hours later, we were sitting in the kitchen, crying. Suddenly, from the living room we heard one last squeak from that toy. I think it was her telling us she was ok and that she loved us one last time." knope797 / Reddit
  • My cat Muffy passed away a year ago. She was 12, but it felt way too soon. After a few months, I was sitting on the couch one night when I felt a familiar weight at the foot of the couch like she used to do.
    I thought maybe it was just me missing her, but then I heard a soft meow. I got up to check, and there was nothing in sight. But then, out of the corner of my eye, I saw something move. A shadow, just flickering at the edge of the room. I stood up quickly, my heart pounding, but when I turned, there was no one there.
    Yet, I felt the weight at the foot of the couch again, as if she were curling up next to me. My breath caught in my throat. It was unmistakable—the feeling that Muffy was still there, just beyond the physical world, trying to make her presence known.
  • My cat Tinkerbell passed away after 14 years. A few nights later, I was sitting in the living room when I heard her old toys jingling. I went to check and found them moving as if she was batting them around. I couldn’t help but feel it was her saying goodbye.
  • My dog Lucy passed away unexpectedly, and I felt devastated. A week later, I was lying in bed when I heard a bark—just one, like she used to do when she wanted to go outside. It was so clear, and I immediately rushed to the door, but nothing was there. It felt like she was telling me she was okay.
  • My parrot, Kiwi, passed after living with me for 10 years. A few days later, I was on the phone with a friend when I clearly heard Kiwi’s voice mimicking my words in the background. It freaked me out, but also made me feel like Kiwi was still with me, just a little closer than I expected.
  • My cat, Cleo, passed away after being with me for 15 years. One evening, I was sitting on the couch when I suddenly felt a familiar weight in my lap. I looked down, and of course, there was nothing there. But it felt like Cleo had just jumped up to cuddle with me again.
  • My dog, Daisy, passed last winter. A few weeks later, we had a heavy snowfall, and I was walking outside when I noticed fresh paw prints in the snow leading up to my doorstep. They were too small to belong to anyone else. I felt like Daisy had come to visit me one last time.

