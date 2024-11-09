13 Times People Had Bizarre Takes on Friendship

We often turn to our friends for comfort and strength in our hardest times, expecting them to be loyal and understanding. Yet, life sometimes challenges these expectations. This article explores stories of friendships that broke down due to betrayal, unmet expectations, or profound emotional hurt. Although these experiences can be deeply painful, they also bring important lessons and foster personal growth as we work through them.

  • I was head over heels for this guy who didn’t feel the same, and my friend was my rock through it all. She’d listen to every detail, give me advice on how to win him over and cheer me on. She even started chatting with him herself, saying it would help me get closer to him.

    One afternoon, while taking a walk, I spotted them together—laughing and leaning close, her hand resting on his arm in a way that felt too familiar. I froze, watching as they shared the kind of smile I’d always dreamed he’d give me. Later, when I confronted her, she just shrugged, saying, “You wanted him, so I figured I’d see what the hype was about.”

    At that moment, I realized her “advice” had only ever been a way to keep me from seeing the truth.
  • This one time, I wasn't feeling well. As good friends, they stayed with me and called a cab to go home—their home.
    I woke up in a cab, with the driver asking me to pay for the ride. I had to pay for two rides (that one and the other to my home) and got a lecture about what friendship is and how they were awful friends from the cab driver. © coiso / Reddit
  • I was coming back from a friend's house who lives an hour and a half away from me. On my way home, I only made it about 10 minutes when I had to pull over due to car trouble. I was in a really bad part of the city late at night, and it was pouring rain.
    I called my friend to come get me, and she said she couldn't because she had to wake up early in the morning. I ended up having to walk to the closest motel, which was known to be a dangerous place.
    The fact that I had to stay alone in a dirty motel in a terrible part of the city just because my "friend" wouldn't drive 10 minutes to pick me up still blows my mind. © kls17 / Reddit
  • It was my dad's funeral, and my supposed best friend showed up extremely late and improperly dressed. My dad helped raise him ever since he was 12, and he didn't bother to show my dad the respect he deserved. I dragged him out of his car, showed him a photo of my dad, and told him he was dead to me. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I reconnected with my childhood friend, we decided to go on a road trip to relive old times. But things got weird fast—she insisted on sleeping with the lights on, checked the windows constantly, and kept muttering about “making sure we were alone.”

    On the third night, she looked at me seriously and said, “You know why I tracked you down, right? I had to be sure you’re still… you.” I left at dawn, and I haven’t heard from her since. Now, I’m left wondering if she was even the same friend I’d known all those years ago.
  • I had an ugly breakup with my live-in girlfriend, and one of my supposed best friends and his wife invited her to come live with them. She’s still there two years later, a mile from my house, and I don’t think I’ve spoken to him since.
    If he gets divorced, I’m inviting his wife to live with me. © KidCuervo / Reddit
  • When Jake introduced me to his new girlfriend, Mia, my heart skipped—she was my ex who’d ghosted me years ago. She acted like she didn’t know me, so I played along. Later, she pulled me aside, smirking, “I remember you. Let’s keep the past in the past, okay?”

    Determined to clear the air, I tried to tell Jake, but he cut me off, saying, “I know. She told me you never got over her.” Then, with a knowing smile, he added, “But don’t worry. She’s just helping us get even.” Confused, I watched as he took out his phone, showing me a photo of my current girlfriend—turns out, she was his ex, too.
  • When I was about five, my best friend Carolyn called my house to see if I could come over to play. She lived right across the street, so it was easy for me to run over. She also had a child-sized playhouse in the backyard, which was our preferred hangout spot.
    I ran outside, crossed the street, came running around the side of her house, and up to the door of the playhouse. Just as I got there, the door flew open, and Carolyn emerged, and dumped a pail of water all over me. I realized she had tricked me, and my five-year-old brain thought she had ruined my brand-new dress. © MiniRipperton / Reddit
  • Three-week holiday in a foreign country on the other side of the world. One—nearly two weeks in—she woke me at 6 in the morning with her bag packed and left. This was after she had threatened to leave pretty much every day since we got there.
    Now I’m seen as the bad friend because I let her go home. It annoys me just thinking about it. © Jennimess / Reddit
  • My friend texted to say she needed to call me about her wedding. I thought she was going to ask me to be in it, but instead, she told me I couldn't go. You see, my mom died within the last year, and I can't bring bad luck to her joyous occasion.
    She'd still send me the invitation, as she didn't want to be rude, after all, but I wasn't allowed to go. When I received the invitation, I just threw it away instead of responding that I wouldn't be attending. © ypsm / Reddit
  • After I went to boot camp, all my friends forgot about me and barely talked to me. What makes it worse is that I gave my “friend” a newly built gaming PC because I wasn’t going to be using it. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • She needed a prom date, and being the great friend I am, I decided to do it. I ended up spending $300 and several hours being blown off in favor of her ex-boyfriend. So I essentially paid to get treated poorly, went home, watched TV, and didn't talk to her for a while. © Penguin90125 / Reddit
  • In 8th grade, my orchestra class had a school trip to San Francisco. I had signed up to the room with three of my closest friends at the time six months in advance. We did things together all the time. The day of the trip came.
    Once we settled into our room, one of them asked if I could switch rooms with one of the girls from a different room because she "wasn't boring." I was furious—they didn't want me. I lashed out at them, took my luggage, and left. © BetaCyclone / Reddit

