13 Women Who Prove Living Razor-Free Is Absolutely Amazing

When you Google “When did women start...” one of the top suggestions is “When did women start shaving?” While hair removal has deep historical roots, more young women are now embracing body hair as a symbol of strength and confidence. Let’s take a look at how these brave women are challenging beauty standards and owning their natural selves.

1. “I love my arm hair but sometimes I feel self-conscious.”

2. “Nothing like the breeze on your leg hair.”

3. “I have more armpit hair than my husband.”

4. “You don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful.”

5. “4 years of self-love.”

“I still remember the first comment my mom made above me shaving my armpits at 13 & I was confused as to why she felt the need to comment on my body. It carried a heavy weight & I would continue to shave despite the sensitivity my armpits would have. It was only once I moved out and that I felt confident enough to stop shaving. I now have two step daughters — both have made comments about my body hair which led to a talk about how everyone has body hair & people shave for different reasons — it’s not up to you to decide how other need to portray themselves. Body positivity starts at a young age and carries a weight that not a lot of people realize.” © alisuraus / Reddit

6. “I don’t shave at all anymore.”

7. Drew Barrymore caused a stir back in 2005 during New York Fashion Week when she stepped out confidently.

8. Model Ashley Graham got real about postpartum life in 2020, sharing a selfie in a tank top and disposable underwear, proudly showing off her grown-out armpit hair.

9. “Normalizing dresses and hairy legs.”

10. “Stopped shaving my moustache.”

11. “First time wearing shorts fully unshaven.”

12. “My younger self would be so obsessed with me now and tbh that’s all I care about.”

13. “Feeling lovely and feminine in my body hair.”

Bonus

In 2008, Professor Breanne Fahs gave her female students an assignment to grow out their body hair and reflect on the experience. She later had male students shave their legs. The project highlighted how deeply ingrained the expectation of female hair removal is.