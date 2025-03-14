Top 15 Looks From BAFTA 2025—Ranked From Classy to Jaw-Dropping

“Looks Unreal,” Demi Moore Stuns in a Sheer Dress at 61 and Shocks Fans
People
10 months ago
The 2025 BAFTA Awards red carpet was a feast for the eyes, with celebrities stepping out in their most stunning looks. From classic, elegant gowns to bold, head-turning outfits, the night was a true celebration of style.
Whether you love old Hollywood glamour or something more daring and fashion-forward, this year had it all. We’re rounding up the 15 best looks of the night, from effortlessly chic to completely unforgettable.
Meg Ryan recently returned to the Oscars after 27 years—her appearance had fans saying the same thing. Check it out here.