15 Celebrities Who Strutted the Red Carpet in Stunning Fashion Masterpieces

Red carpet events are a great way to draw the public’s attention to yourself. Celebrities use these events skilfully, choosing truly mind-blowing outfits. And fans can only discuss whose look was cooler.
Jennifer Lopez
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
Olivia Culpo
Leo Rooster/SIPA/Sipa Press / East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News
Simone Ashley
HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/East News, HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/East News
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News, AFP/EAST NEWS
Maisie Williams
Jennifer Graylock/Sipa USA/East News
It is equally interesting to see how the style of celebrities has been changing throughout their careers. Some of them gravitate toward the classics with age, while others, on the contrary, go for unthinkable experiments.
Preview photo credit MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News