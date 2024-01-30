15 Celebrities Who Strutted the Red Carpet in Stunning Fashion Masterpieces

2 days ago

Red carpet events are a great way to draw the public’s attention to yourself. Celebrities use these events skilfully, choosing truly mind-blowing outfits. And fans can only discuss whose look was cooler.

Jennifer Lopez

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Olivia Culpo

Leo Rooster/SIPA/Sipa Press / East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Simone Ashley

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/East News, HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/East News

Cate Blanchett

AP/Associated Press/East News, AP/Associated Press/East News

Iris Law

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Priyanka Chopra

Alison Brie

GilbertFlores@Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Elle Fanning

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Diane Kruger

Balkis Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Heidi Klum

Alessandra Ambrosio

Maya Hawke

Lumeimages.com / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Jessica Chastain

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News, AFP/EAST NEWS

Maisie Williams

Jennifer Graylock/Sipa USA/East News

It is equally interesting to see how the style of celebrities has been changing throughout their careers. Some of them gravitate toward the classics with age, while others, on the contrary, go for unthinkable experiments.

Preview photo credit MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

