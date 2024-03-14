15 Celebrity Women Who Got Chiseled Cheekbones and Drastically Changed Their Face

People
11 hours ago

It’s common knowledge that actors undergo significant transformations for their roles, only to revert to their original appearance afterward. However, the reality is more complex than that. Many celebrities’ facial features, particularly their cheekbones and cheeks, don’t actually return to what they once were. And it sometimes has a huge impact on their overall appearance.

Renée Zellweger

Sarah Hyland

MARCOCCHI GIULIO / SIPA / East News, MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

Margot Robbie

© Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Sophie Turner

© Game of Thrones / HBO and co-producers, zz / DPRF / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

Jennifer Lawrence

© Medium / Picturemaker Productions and co-producers, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Jennifer Lopez

Anya Taylor-Joy

© WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Lea Michele

MICHAEL GERMANA / STAR MAX / East News, Patricia Schlein / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

Taylor Swift

VARLEY / SIPA / EAST NEWS, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Sarah Jessica Parker

© Somewhere, Tomorrow / Blue Marble Company and co-producers, Donald Traill / Invision / AP / East News

Dove Cameron

Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP / East News, © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / East News

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Keira Knightley

© Pride & Prejudice / Universal Pictures and co-producers, NDZ / STAR MAX/IPx / Associated Press / East News

Demi Moore

TriStar Pictures/Delphi V Productions/Collection Christophel/East News, Berzane Nasser / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Some people’s faces change naturally while others turn to cosmetic procedures. A woman won the makeover she so desperately in a lucky draw, and she flew across the world to get it done. The results, which were posted online, caused a stir. See the before and after for yourself here!

Preview photo credit TriStar Pictures/Delphi V Productions/Collection Christophel/East News, Berzane Nasser / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads