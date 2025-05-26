15 Cool Things That Designers Created With People in Mind

Every day we come across things that someone once invented, from toilet paper to a huge airport. Behind it all are designers, architects and other creative minds trying to make the world more convenient. Sometimes their ideas are a little perplexing, but there are some works that make you want to stand up and applaud.
“Look at the headphone case I 3D-printed.”
“In Peru, they make toilet paper like this. It’s made this way to be taken on a trip.”
“Each of these candies in the box has a different flavor and exquisite design.”
“In this cafe, they put a frozen espresso cube in the shape of a teddy bear in your iced latte.”
Dog toilet at the airport
“The designer used sketches from a Spider-Man comic book to depict football players in a local pub.”
“You can test hiking shoes on different terrains in this sporting goods store.”
“I made a blanket that rolls up to look like sushi.”
“I found these boxes of pasta on the shelf of a small bakery in an upscale area of town.”
“The shower head in our rental house in Vietnam has an inbuilt water filter.”
“Dad made a window in the fence so he and the neighbor could talk face to face.”
“I made my sister’s prom dress from recycled fabric remnants.”
“I sacrificed my pants on a 100-degree day. Now I have cute lacy shorts.”
“I turned the old jeans into a tool organizer and attached it to the wall with magnets.”
Jam spoon with a curved handle
And here’s another bunch of cool design solutions you might want to check out.