15 Cool Things That Designers Created With People in Mind

Every day we come across things that someone once invented, from toilet paper to a huge airport. Behind it all are designers, architects and other creative minds trying to make the world more convenient. Sometimes their ideas are a little perplexing, but there are some works that make you want to stand up and applaud.

“Look at the headphone case I 3D-printed.”

“In Peru, they make toilet paper like this. It’s made this way to be taken on a trip.”

“Each of these candies in the box has a different flavor and exquisite design.”

“In this cafe, they put a frozen espresso cube in the shape of a teddy bear in your iced latte.”

Dog toilet at the airport

“The designer used sketches from a Spider-Man comic book to depict football players in a local pub.”

“You can test hiking shoes on different terrains in this sporting goods store.”

“I made a blanket that rolls up to look like sushi.”

“I found these boxes of pasta on the shelf of a small bakery in an upscale area of town.”

“The shower head in our rental house in Vietnam has an inbuilt water filter.”

“Dad made a window in the fence so he and the neighbor could talk face to face.”

“I made my sister’s prom dress from recycled fabric remnants.”

“I sacrificed my pants on a 100-degree day. Now I have cute lacy shorts.”

“I turned the old jeans into a tool organizer and attached it to the wall with magnets.”

Jam spoon with a curved handle

