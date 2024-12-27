15 Men Who Prove That a New Haircut Can Make a Huge Difference

Some men stick to one hairstyle year after year, but others love to experiment with their hair. It gives them a chance to look completely different than before — see the results for yourself!
1. "I'm a scientist, and I've been able to grow out my hair (usually wear it up). Here's my cut."
What does him being a scientist have to do with growing out his hair?
2. “I decided to take a major gamble. How did I do?”
3. “Despite all the online support for the mullet I decided to chop it off.”
4. “Girlfriend thinks I shouldn’t have cut, I think it looks better.”
5. “Chopped it all off, did I make a mistake?”
6. “Well, I finally did it.”
7. “This is the results from a week ago to now... Thoughts?”
8. “3 years gone in 20 minutes.”
Both styles are atrocious.
9. “Did I mess up?”
Yes, you messed up. Good thing hair grows back.
10. “Which haircut do you prefer?”
11. “Long or short?”
12. “The second photo was the result of trying hair care for the first time”
13. “How would you describe the guy on the left and the guy on the right?”
14. “Longer hair or shorter hair?”
15. “Cut my hair yesterday after having long hair for 8 years.”