15 People Who Tried to Follow a Recipe, and It Was a Hilarious Disaster

Sometimes even when you "follow the recipe" and it doesn't turn out, it's because "the recipe" is missing something that ONLY THE ONE THAT GAVE IT TO YOU "FORGOT TO TELL YOU ABOUT". MY mother never gave out her recipe for BOSTON BAKED BEANS a la Mary. We all know parts of it but we are never going to ALL BE TOGETHER to try making them. Mom didn't count on us not speaking to each other after she died. Sad all around.