15 People Who Tried to Follow a Recipe, and It Was a Hilarious Disaster

Cooking
day ago
15 People Who Tried to Follow a Recipe, and It Was a Hilarious Disaster

No matter how hard we try to follow a recipe, sometimes the result is nothing like what we expected. It can be frustrating, because time, money, and ingredients have been spent. However, some Internet users are able to laugh at their culinary skills and, without any embarrassment, post their creations online. Take a look at the most striking ones.

The omelet I wanted to make, and the sad outcome. And yet I followed the recipe to a T!

Cheryl Cadwell
22 hours ago

Sometimes even when you "follow the recipe" and it doesn't turn out, it's because "the recipe" is missing something that ONLY THE ONE THAT GAVE IT TO YOU "FORGOT TO TELL YOU ABOUT". MY mother never gave out her recipe for BOSTON BAKED BEANS a la Mary. We all know parts of it but we are never going to ALL BE TOGETHER to try making them. Mom didn't count on us not speaking to each other after she died. Sad all around.

-
-
Reply

We decided to make a cake like this ourselves. A lot went wrong, but it was still very delicious!

I followed the recipe to the letter!

My first attempt at making homemade pasta

I made a cake for my man. Did my best, but it turned out how it turned out.

The recipe is great, I can only blame myself.

I asked my husband for a cake with a frog for my birthday.

I poured my heart into them, but it didn’t help.

I tried to bake my boyfriend a cake themed after The Legend of Zelda. It didn’t turn out great, but he and his coworkers ate it anyway.

My muffins. Don’t ask... too much went wrong.

Expectation vs reality

What I wanted vs what I got

What I was supposed to make and what I made. Tastes good though.

Happy birthday, my love!

Check out my banana bread.

And here are more culinary experiments that are comical and delicious.

Preview photo credit ApprehensiveRope2103 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads