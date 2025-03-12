15 Photos That Show Why the 90s Were Better Times
1. “My friend lives in his childhood home, professionally decorated mid 90s.”
2. “The subtle, understated tones of a 90s windbreaker.”
3. “Me in a McDonald’s circa 1995.”
4. “They haven’t upgraded the interior since the early 90s.”
5. “My 4 y.o. measuring cup vs my grandmother’s 30+ y.o. measuring cup.”
6. “I found a photo of myself that is quintessential early 90s. Brought me back to a simpler time.”
7. “My local Taco Bell since 91.”
8. “One last look at my college’s 1996 bathroom before it gets remodeled.”
9. “My eye doctor’s unchanged early 90s decor.”
10. “My old dorm’s dining hall (added in the early 90’s to an existing 1967 residence hall).”
11. “My KFC got completely renovated yet they still kept the pictures from 1995.”
12. “Amazing door knob hanger from my birthday party in 1999.”
13. “This beach towel my dad’s had since 1997.”
14. “90’s bus seats encountered on my way home.”
15. “My Grandma’s outfit is peak 90’s design. Featuring a small version of me. This is one of my favorite photos.”
Before you go, make sure to check out another article where we explore how nostalgic activities can help kids thrive beyond screens. It’s a great reminder of the value of real-world fun and creativity.
