15+ Dads Who Completely Crushed Boredom

While moms are more nurturing in their relationship with children, fathers tend to be more involved in preparing children to deal with life, scientists say. Ready to see this in action? Join us as we uncover the surprising and downright ingenious tactics dads use when they’re left to run the show solo!

1. “Feared the worst when my neighbor called me, saying, ’Come quick... My kids... Wife’s gone...’”

2. “I challenged the kids to draw me sleeping so I can nap.”

3. When leg day meets playtime:

4. Well, at least you know their lungs are healthy.

5. Dad both cleaned the house and played with the baby. Yep, it’s a Roomba ride!

6. Well, at least the kid looks excited. That’s a win.

7. “Daughter (2 years old) wanted to sleep with the skeleton in her room.”

8. “A dad at the playground living his best.”

9. “Turns out, that’s how my dad held me as a child.”

10. That’s sad that mommy will come late today.

11. “I think I would’ve been more musically inclined had I learned it this way.”

12. When a dad is in charge of supper:

13. “10 years ago, I got sand in my eyes. Now I got iron bits. Both of the times my dad drew me fake eyes.”

14. We can’t tell who loves who more.

15. This father also needs to try Stephen King’s books. IT has kids in it, so it must be kid-friendly.

16. “My dad asked me if I wanted an egg sandwich. I’m not even mad, this is genius!”