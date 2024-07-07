15 Tragic Stories That Keep Haunting People Forever

People
day ago

Some stories have a profound impact, leaving an indelible mark on those who experience them. From heart-wrenching personal losses to eerie real-life horror stories, these narratives continue to haunt the memories of those who lived them and those who hear them, stirring emotions that are hard to forget and impossible to ignore. Each story serves as a poignant reminder of life's fragility and the enduring power of tragedy.

  • Two of my best friends in high school had a conference call about me. I just happened to be with the third friend they called and overheard how they thought I was annoying and I’m only friends with this other person for popularity. Stopped being friends with them shortly after this.
    © ambivalent-cloud / Reddit
  • My dad: “Why is she so ugly?”
    I was 8. I went to the mirror and cried. It was the first time I ever realized that I could look at myself with judgment. It never stopped. © odd_neighbour / Reddit
  • I was about 8 or 9 years old, back before seat belts were a legal requirement in the rear of a car. We were rounding a bend, to the left, and I was leaning with my head on the window (right side). Apparently, the door mechanism keeping it properly shut was faulty, and out I went. I vaguely remember an old man on a bicycle rushing over, and then waking up in a hospital bed with the other kid who had been in the back seat now somewhere nearby crying and wondering aloud if I was going to die. I had an enormous scab on the right side of my face and head for a while, and in my late teens, I had some issues with pretty horrible headaches. © hokkuhokku / Reddit
  • I (15F) was getting my impacted wisdom teeth out. I was awake and the numbing agent didn’t work on me. I was telling them that I was in pain and not numb. Finally, they told me that if I didn’t stop crying I would have to come back later to have them finish. I ended up disassociating. I remember hearing them laugh at how dramatic I was being and that I was just weak. Turns out I have a genetic condition that makes me not respond correctly to local anesthetics. © mgentry999 / Reddit
  • This might be cheating, but being a happy-go-lucky kindergartner and seeing a plane smash into the World Trade Center on live TV never really left me. © AlphaBetaEd / Reddit
  • When I was younger, I had neighbors who would sit in their car in their driveway with the car on for hours. They lived in their house alone, so it's not like they had kids or family to escape from. My mom eventually asked why they sat and talked in their car for hours and hours. The lady said, "So our dog can't hear us."
    Honestly, I think she had some sort of dementia and her husband just went along with it.
    © michonne_impossible / Reddit
  • One night back in 2005, I was getting ready for bed when my phone rang.
    "Hi, are you thewrongbakedpotato?"
    "Yes," I responded.
    "I hate to ask this, but my daughter had a son a long time ago and gave him away. I've been looking for him since he was born. Do you know who all of your grandparents are? Were you adopted?"
    Unfortunately for her, I knew my whole biological family. I recounted my family history and how I couldn't possibly be her "wrongbakedpotato." She asked me a few times if I was sure, absolutely sure, but I had to specify that I was.
    Then she asked me a bit about myself, what I did in school, and what I did for a living. I think she was trying to imagine what her lost grandson, who just happened to share my name, might be like.
    I hope that poor lady found her grandson. © Thewrongbakedpotato / Reddit
  • Waiting to Skype call my long-distance girlfriend and before the video came on the audio peaks up, heard her roommate yell to her, "You gonna dump that sorry little boy now?" Yeah, she immediately turned off the feed and broke up with me over Skype text instead. © RandyTaco / Reddit
  • On my first day of college while waiting in line at the bookstore (I know, I know you should never buy books at the college lol) two girls were behind me on the line talking about a “cute guy in front of them on the line”. I naturally took this to think it was me and it raised my ego quite a bit. Until one of them tapped me on the shoulder and asked me to get the attention of the guy just ahead of me on the line. © Alucard-VS-Artorias / Reddit
  • "No, I wouldn't ever date that kid. He is ug-ly!" A crush of mine in middle school described why she wouldn't ever go out with me while she didn't know I was walking a few people behind her in the hall. It got a good laugh from everyone else but middle school me did not like that moment very much. Also, probably not the worst thing I have ever heard but it's all I can remember right now. © DrPlacehold / Reddit
  • After speaking with my grandpa on the phone before he properly hung up, I heard him commenting to my uncle how ungrateful I was. I had at that point visited every week for a year and cleaned his entire bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, hallway, and living room every single week. Usually bring some food or dessert with me.
    I moved out of town shortly after this. © QueenOfBubbles / Reddit
  • When I was 9 years old, my mom had a hysterectomy, so my aunt came over to babysit me for a few days while she was in the hospital. The day my mom was supposed to come home, she called the house and asked to speak to my aunt. My aunt is hard of hearing, so she put the phone on speaker.
    As I was walking away, I heard my mom say, "She can’t hear you, right?" My aunt replied no, and my mom proceeded to tell her that there were complications with the surgery and that the night before, as she had gotten up to go to the bathroom, her stitches had come undone. She bled out onto the floor, and a nurse found her on the ground. She was worried she wasn’t going to make it.
    I’m not sure why my aunt didn’t think I could hear all of this while the phone was on speaker. I pretended I didn’t hear anything and ran up to my room, crying the entire night, thinking my mom wouldn’t come home.
    Everything turned out fine, and she was back home a week later. But at 9 years old, overhearing her describe that situation still haunts me. © marmaladecat7 / Reddit
  • "We don't need to care about him since he's adopted." I was maybe 10 vacationing with some family friends at a local summer resort. The family was trying forever to have a baby and after 10-something years decided to adopt a toddler. A year later the woman got pregnant (ended up having 2 more bio kids) and still loved her adopted still the same. The husband however became indifferent to their adopted and spoiled the bio baby rotten and took pleasure in making sure the adopted knows this. He made a lot of jokes about returning the kid since he is not blood-related anyway and other comments that were hurtful and out of line. © Sweetragnarog / Reddit
  • I was visiting my brother from out of state (I’m a female). We went to the store, he dropped me off at his college apartment, and then he and my dad went to run a different errand. My brother’s landline phone rang. I went to answer it, but it went straight to his answering machine (this was a while ago- 1999). The message was a male voice saying, “Hey, I saw you just a little while ago with a kind of ugly girl....” © GenXScorp / Reddit
  • I overheard a girl that I fell in love with, talking with her friend like "You know, he's cute but I think we will just stay friends." I overheard that literally seconds before I was going to invite her on a date. © K0m4r0v / Reddit

If you're interested in similar stories, this article covers some bittersweet experiences that teach us valuable lessons.

Preview photo credit marmaladecat7 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads