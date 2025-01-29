15 Twisted Theories About Your Favorite Cartoons

Cartoons have long been a source of entertainment, but beneath their colorful exteriors, fans have unearthed theories that offer deeper, sometimes darker interpretations of these beloved shows. Here are some unusual theories about our favorite cartoons that might make you think twice.

1. Tarzan is the Brother of Elsa and Anna from Frozen

A popular fan theory suggests that Tarzan is the younger brother of Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen. This idea gained traction when Chris Buck, co-director of both Tarzan and Frozen, shared his imaginative connection between the two stories. In a 2015 interview, Buck explained his personal narrative: after the shipwreck depicted in Frozen, King Agnarr and Queen Iduna survived and were washed ashore on a jungle island. There, the queen gave birth to a son, and the family built a treehouse before being tragically killed by a leopard, leaving their infant to be raised by gorillas—this child being Tarzan.

2. Bikini Bottom’s Radioactive Origins — SpongeBob SquarePants

A popular theory suggests that each main character embodies one of the Seven Deadly Sins: SpongeBob : Lust, representing his overwhelming love for everyone and everything.

: Lust, representing his overwhelming love for everyone and everything. Patrick : Sloth, due to his laziness and lack of motivation.

: Sloth, due to his laziness and lack of motivation. Squidward : Wrath, reflecting his constant irritation and anger.

: Wrath, reflecting his constant irritation and anger. Mr. Krabs : Greed, shown through his obsession with money.

: Greed, shown through his obsession with money. Plankton : Envy, as he desires Mr. Krabs’ success.

: Envy, as he desires Mr. Krabs’ success. Sandy : Pride, evident in her Texan heritage and accomplishments.

: Pride, evident in her Texan heritage and accomplishments. Gary: Gluttony, considering his voracious appetite.

3. The Post-Apocalyptic World of The Flintstones

Contrary to the prehistoric setting, some fans believe The Flintstones is set in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity has reverted to Stone Age technology, explaining the coexistence of modern concepts with primitive tools.

4.The Imaginary Babies of Rugrats

A darker theory suggests that the babies in Rugrats are figments of Angelica’s imagination, created to cope with loneliness and neglect. This would explain why adults often misunderstand or overlook the babies’ adventures.

5. Ed, Edd n Eddy in Purgatory

Some fans theorize that the cul-de-sac kids are actually spirits trapped in purgatory, each from different eras, which explains the show’s timeless setting and absence of adults.

6. Pinky and the Brain: Who’s the Genius?

A fan theory suggests that Pinky is the true genius, subtly sabotaging Brain’s plans to prevent global domination, thereby protecting the world from Brain’s megalomania.

Observant fans have noted similarities between the students in The Magic School Bus and the Planeteers in Captain Planet, theorizing that Ms. Frizzle’s class grew up to become environmental heroes.

8. Aladdin Is Set in a Post-Apocalyptic Future

Some believe that Aladdin is set in a distant future after a catastrophic event, explaining the mix of ancient and futuristic technologies, like the Genie’s references to modern culture.

9. Winnie the Pooh Characters and Mental Disorders

A theory suggests that each character in Winnie the Pooh represents a different mental disorder: Pooh with an eating disorder, Eeyore with depression, Piglet with anxiety, and Tigger with ADHD.

10. The Krabby Patty’s Secret Ingredient — SpongeBob SquarePants

A popular theory suggests that the secret ingredient in the Krabby Patty is imitation crab meat, implying that Mr. Krabs may be serving his own kind. This idea stems from the lack of crabs in Bikini Bottom and the burger’s name.

11. Dopey and Geppetto Are the Same Person.

Proponents of this idea propose that Dopey was not a true dwarf, but a human child mistakenly taken in by the six other dwarfs. As he grew taller and more human-like, the dwarfs eventually expelled him. Dopey then wandered to Italy, adopted the name Geppetto, and became a woodcarver. His longing for family and memories of Snow White inspired him to create Pinocchio, a puppet he envisioned as the child they might have had together.

12. The Genie and the Merchant Are the Same Person.

In Aladdin, the opening scene features a merchant who tells the story of the magic lamp. Some believe this merchant is actually the Genie in disguise, narrating his own tale. This theory is supported by the fact that both characters are voiced by Robin Williams and share similar mannerisms.

13. Jane Is a Descendant of Belle.

Fans have noted striking similarities between Jane Porter from Tarzan and Belle from Beauty and the Beast, leading to the theory that Jane is Belle’s great-great-granddaughter. Both characters share a love for books and have a similar appearance, and in Tarzan, Jane’s father is seen pouring tea into a set that closely resembles Mrs. Potts and Chip, suggesting a familial connection.

14. Moana Is the Daughter of Demigod Maui.

A fan theory suggests that Moana is the daughter of the demigod Maui, rather than Chief Tui and Sina. Proponents of this theory point to the strong bond that develops between Moana and Maui during their journey, as well as certain elements from Polynesian mythology that could imply a familial connection. In Polynesian legends, there are tales involving characters named Maui and Sina. One such story involves Sina being pursued by an eel, which Maui kills, leading to the creation of the first coconut tree. Some fans interpret these myths as indicative of a deeper connection between Moana and Maui in the film.

15. In the Teletubbies Robots Have Replaced Humanity.

The Teletubbies children’s show has inspired various fan theories, one of which suggests that the Teletubbies are robots that have replaced humanity in a dystopian future. This theory interprets the Teletubbies’ mechanical features, such as the screens on their abdomens and antennae on their heads, as evidence of their robotic nature. The absence of human characters in the show further fuels speculation that the Teletubbies inhabit a post-human world.