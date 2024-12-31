ɢᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ᴘᴀʏ 𝟸𝟸𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 𝟾𝟻𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 𝟷ᴏ ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ... qoo.by/ylcagt
15 Women Turning 50, 60, or 70 in 2025 and Aging to Perfection
People
day ago
Milestone birthdays are a significant cause for celebration, and in a society that often prioritizes youth and beauty, many people feel apprehensive about growing older. However, aging can be a journey toward greater confidence, radiance, and self-assurance. The remarkable women on our list, set to celebrate their 50th, 60th, or 70th birthdays in 2025, are living proof that getting older only enhances their grace and allure. They show us that age is not just a number—it’s an opportunity to shine even brighter.
Drew Barrymore — 50 on February 22
Eva Longoria — 50 on March 15
MARCOCCHI GIULIO/EAST NEWS, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News
Fergie — 50 on March 27
EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News
Christina Hendricks — 50 on May 3
face to face /Reporter/Reporter/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News
Angelina Jolie — 50 on June 4
Kate Winslet — 50 on October 5
VILLARD/SIPA/EAST NEWS, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
Tara Reid — 50 on November 8
Briquet Nicolas/ABACA/EAST NEWS, ktla@broadimage.com/Broad Image/East News
Kristin Davis — 60 on February 23
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News
Sarah Jessica Parker — 60 on March 25
EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Balkis Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News
Brooke Shields — 60 on May 31
EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Lev Radin/PACIFIC PRESS/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News
Connie Nielsen — 60 on July 3
AFP/EAST NEWS, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News
Shania Twain — 60 on August 28
Donatella Versace — 70 on May 2
Isabelle Adjani — 70 on June 27
Mary Evans/AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/East News, Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News
Kris Jenner — 70 on November 4
James Atoa/Everett Collection/East News, Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News
Nicole Kidman continues to be a topic of admiration for her stunning physique. The 57-year-old recently turned heads during a red carpet appearance, leaving many in awe and some wondering if it was really her.
Preview photo credit PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, Invision/Invision/East News, donatella_versace / Instagram
