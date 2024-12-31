15 Women Turning 50, 60, or 70 in 2025 and Aging to Perfection

day ago

Milestone birthdays are a significant cause for celebration, and in a society that often prioritizes youth and beauty, many people feel apprehensive about growing older. However, aging can be a journey toward greater confidence, radiance, and self-assurance. The remarkable women on our list, set to celebrate their 50th, 60th, or 70th birthdays in 2025, are living proof that getting older only enhances their grace and allure. They show us that age is not just a number—it’s an opportunity to shine even brighter.

Drew Barrymore — 50 on February 22

Album Online/East News, © drewbarrymore / Instagram
Amilia Joerger
day ago

Eva Longoria — 50 on March 15

MARCOCCHI GIULIO/EAST NEWS, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Fergie — 50 on March 27

EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Christina Hendricks — 50 on May 3

face to face /Reporter/Reporter/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Angelina Jolie — 50 on June 4

© Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Kate Winslet — 50 on October 5

VILLARD/SIPA/EAST NEWS, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Tara Reid — 50 on November 8

Briquet Nicolas/ABACA/EAST NEWS, ktla@broadimage.com/Broad Image/East News

Kristin Davis — 60 on February 23

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Sarah Jessica Parker — 60 on March 25

EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Balkis Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Brooke Shields — 60 on May 31

EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Lev Radin/PACIFIC PRESS/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News

Connie Nielsen — 60 on July 3

AFP/EAST NEWS, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Shania Twain — 60 on August 28

KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA/EAST NEWS, © cangottalent / Instagram

Donatella Versace — 70 on May 2

Isabelle Adjani — 70 on June 27

Mary Evans/AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/East News, Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News

Kris Jenner — 70 on November 4

James Atoa/Everett Collection/East News, Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Nicole Kidman continues to be a topic of admiration for her stunning physique. The 57-year-old recently turned heads during a red carpet appearance, leaving many in awe and some wondering if it was really her.

Preview photo credit PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, Invision/Invision/East News, donatella_versace / Instagram

