16 People Hit the Fashion Jackpot Just by Opening an Old Closet
When going through grandma’s old wardrobe, we all expect to find a bit of dust, old photographs, and maybe a box or two with balls of yarn, but can you imagine seeing a real fashion gem in those unexplored drawers? Well, it happened to this group of people, and they didn’t hesitate to share the finds online. Want to see what treasures were waiting in the deepest part of their wardrobe? Get ready to be amazed.
1. Olympic sweatshirt
Vintage fashion is not only about luxurious garments, but also everyday styles such as sportswear. The charm in these types of pieces lies in their history, their supremely comfortable design, and the durable material they’re made of. Beyond all that, nothing is as unbeatable as a pair of sweatshirts from the 1952 and 1956 Olympics that one user found in their hunt for garments.
2. Garment from the golden age
The beauty of the golden age is back on the catwalks thanks to garments with beautiful details such as lace and puffed sleeves. However, it’s not all about imitating the past: style now reaches a kind of timeless limbo where the old feels nostalgic and also brand new. That’s why it’s such a treasure to find an original piece from those distant years, like what this user found.
3. Blazer inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was published in 1865, and since then, a whole fashion inspired by that fantasy-filled world has been knocking on the doors of the major fashion empires. The reason could lie in the book’s youthful and imaginative aura, which allows designers to play with fantasy, much like this blazer that someone found.
4. Elegant gown
Dressing gowns will never cease to be a symbol of luxury, but now they can also represent vintage fashion, which is having a major comeback. Gowns have the particularity of being more versatile, but the essence remains: a comfortable and stylish garment, like this old piece that someone found in a charity shop.
5. Dress from decades ago
Now let’s move on to see what each decade brings. In the 1960s, as fashion was transitioning from the elegant era of the 1950s, a few styles drew on the best aspects of the past and incorporated the unique colors and patterns of the new decade.
The result? Pieces like this dress that a Reddit user found in a thrift shop. The garment seems to have overcome the time barrier, and today it can be a great choice in your wardrobe, thanks to its fun-filled aura.
6. Maxi dress from the 1970s
In the 1970s, a new wave of style mixing emerged, adding a hippie twist to the classic golden era dress. Patterns were reminiscent of quiet prairie life, lace added a romantic vibe, and the maxi skirt represented the carefree side of the hippie movement, just like the dress this person found in a thrift store: ideal for a contemporary style inspired by the tranquility of the countryside.
7. Cocktail dress from the 1960s
Back in the 1960s, one style that can hardly be lost in time is cocktail dresses. Often presented with gold detailing, the elegant style of the era evolved into designs that highlighted the feminine figure without losing the glamour, like the beautiful piece this person found.
8. Wedding dress from the 1930s
Classic movie wedding dresses will always be a symbol of romance, and that is why they still influence wedding trends in the 2020s. They are usually long, made of satin textiles with long sleeves and high necks. And they’re beautiful without resorting to further accessories, just like the amazing creation that survived time to find its way into the hands of one lucky person on the internet.
9. Blouse made of beads
Although it is still debated what era this blouse belongs to, the fact is that there was a time in the history of fashion when outfits full of beads and precious stones were the order of the day. The catwalks began to bring joy to people displaying outfits with details as intricate as they were glamorous, and so beaded garments were born. Today, these incredible designs are back in the spotlight with new trends where gems decorate almost every possible garment or accessory.
10. Amber bag
Fashion is not only worn, but it is also carried as an accessory. In recent years, vintage fashion has also touched the realm of handbags, thanks to a renewed spirit that seeks to harness the designs of the past and give them a new lease of life. A great find in the vintage handbag genre was made by this internet user, who showed a fascinating design made of amber and possibly manufactured in the 1970s.
11. Elegant 1950s dress
A popular genre in the 1950s was wrap dresses, which basically combined the grace of a dress with a design that was perfect for a cold day. Large buttons and prominent collars signalled the iconic style of this type of dress, just like the amazing piece that appeared in a Reddit post alongside a matching hat. Why is it fashionable now? It’s simple: 1950s fashion is simply synonymous with glamour, femininity, and elegance.
12. Wedding dress like that of Princess Diana
One wedding dress that will never go out of fashion is Princess Diana’s gown. The impact it had is still very much remembered on today’s catwalks, to the point of becoming an icon in its own right. It will be hard to match the beauty of that great design, but one person on the internet managed to find something that comes very close and vibrates with its own charm.
13. Boots from the 1970s
The 1970s were a time of action, and nothing better to represent that than adventure-ready boots, like the ones found by this Reddit user. They were almost knee-high and sometimes had a slightly wrinkled texture, but they were always suitable for any occasion. What made them popular? Today’s style wants vibrant colors, full of excitement, like these dramatic boots that are as long as they are iconic.
14. 19th-century corset
There’s no denying that the corset has become very popular in recent years, and not because it’s uncomfortable. In fact, it has made its way into the fashion world thanks to the incredible effect it leaves on a garment: it enhances the figure, outlines contours, and, as a result, gives renewed confidence. Now that corsets are so popular, what could beat them? Only a historic 19th-century corset that someone showed in all its glory on the internet.
15. Crop top from a famous film
It’s time to show the most sincere, versatile, and rebellious side of fashion with a crop top, one of the most popular garments of youth. They always go well with different urban and even formal styles, but that’s not their only charm. In fact, it is theorized to be a garment that expresses self-love and comfort, but it is also a cultural symbol, just like the spectacular crop top from the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) that someone found among old clothes.
16. A 1960s two-piece set
Patterns and coordinated colors, a unique design, and an outfit ready to enjoy the day without thinking about anything else: that’s the magic of two-piece outfits. They are in most wardrobes because they are extremely practical in terms of styling, allowing you to express your essence without thinking too much about the combinations you have to make. A great example is this beautiful two-piece set that came from the 1960s.
The old comes back, it renews itself, and it may go out of fashion, but it will always make its way back again to surprise us with a new trend that will fill our wardrobes. Maybe one of your favorite garments is the treasure of a catwalk of the future, or maybe there is a gem waiting for you in that old wardrobe at home.
Do you dare to explore it? What do you think about those fashion trends that have come back? Do you think these users really found a priceless jewel of fashion? Share your opinions with us, and let’s find out together if there is something unique waiting for you in your wardrobe.