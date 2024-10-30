I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
16 People Who Show Absolutely No Shame for Their Actions
We’ve all had those cringe-worthy moments where embarrassment takes over. While it’s not a pleasant emotion, sometimes it helps us dodge even more awkward situations or keeps us from making things worse. Yet, there are folks out there who seem to lack any sense of shame, guilt, or regret, and their actions often leave everyone around them completely floored.
- I noticed my husband had been coming home late from work a lot lately, always saying he had extra projects or meetings. Tonight, when he was late again, I decided to call his office just to check. To my surprise, they told me he wasn’t there — and hadn’t been for two months. My heart sank when they said he’d been fired months ago. I couldn’t believe it. When he finally got home, I confronted him. But what he told me shook me to the core — he hadn’t been working at all. Instead, he’d been secretly taking out loans from his parents, friends, and even the bank just to keep up the appearance of going to work. Now, we were in serious debt, and he’d been hiding it from me the whole time.
- I used to work at a gas station. I had a person who got into a huge fight and started ranting that I wouldn’t accept his $100 bill for a $15 payment. I told him I didn’t have the chance for a bill like that. I even told him it’s posted at the front door and every gas pump. He just wouldn’t take no for an answer.
I had to call the cops because after he insulted me, I told him that he had to leave. He wouldn’t and was interfering with me doing my job. The cops talked to him. He mouthed off to the cops and left. The cops came into the station and told me if he came back, to call them. © Stephen_M_GI / Reddit
- I used to work at a movie theater as an usher. There was a while when we had popcorn buckets that could be refilled. I watched a guy walk out of a theater, reach into a garbage can, pull one out, shake out a bunch of trash, and then walk straight to concessions to get it refilled.
Granted, I felt like any job where you have to clean up after others give a glimpse into the worst of people. © IronSasquatch / Reddit
- I had been seeing a girl for a few weeks and had already decided to break up with her. But before I could, she told me she was pregnant. I’m only 19, so I panicked and blurted out, “That’s impossible, I’m infertile!” She broke down, and I had to take her home.
Later that night, I woke up and overheard her talking quietly on the phone, saying, “He can be easily manipulated, so it won’t be hard to convince him that it’s his child. There is no way that I’m going to become a single mom!”
Needless to say, I quietly left her apartment that night after she fell asleep. I made sure to never see her again.
- I asked my ex where the toilet paper was the first time I was at his place. He said TP was too expensive, so just ripped off a piece of his bath towel to wipe and throw it in the “scrap bin.” He saves the ones that don’t “look too bad” to reuse. © hannimalllll / Reddit
- I worked at a fancy restaurant where a guest came in and took off his shoes before putting his feet up on the chair beside him while everyone was eating. © tryingmybestheredude / Reddit
- I work in customer service at a supermarket chain. One day, I encountered a lady who was flabbergasted that her milk, on which the expiry date was written, had gone bad.
She was complaining and complaining, and had the store manager called down, the front-end manager, and the dairy manager too! Once this whole ordeal was handled, she turned to her 14-year-old daughter and said, “Now, that’s how it’s done.” © Kahonii / Reddit
- My husband and I had been saving up to go on a trip. His mom was crying about how much in debt she was, so we put the trip on hold to help her. A week later, she showed me this big porcelain cat. I muttered, “Must have cost a fortune.”
She patted me on the shoulder and said, “A mother’s happiness comes before anything else. Haven’t your parents taught you that?”
- I worked at a fast food chicken place where someone brought in pieces of bone — like they ate everything but the actual bones — and told me that he wanted a refund. When my manager said no, he threw a tantrum and hurled his disgusting pieces of bones at me. © whynott12 / Reddit
- I was working at a Thai restaurant when we had a paying customer who, after ordering a meal, would get up and collect the plates from tables that had just left and eat the leftovers...including noodle soups. © chubblesworld / Reddit
- I saw a customer at work sneeze into his hand full of change and give it to my coworker. I didn’t have time to warn her, though. © Unknown author / Reddit
- My great-uncle grew up with servants doing everything for him, so he never learned to do things for himself. I’ve seen him do lots of gross stuff, but the grossest is probably blowing his nose with his hands. No tissue—just his hands, and then wiping his hands on his trousers. © Amy_Art_Lover_123 / Reddit
- I was at a movie theater, and we had just walked in and sat down in our seats, since the theater we were going to was open. An employee, probably around 35 years old, walked in and asked everyone (a small handful of people) to leave for a few minutes so he could clean it. He had a stutter and some type of “disability.”
The employee was SUPER friendly and nice about having to ask us to leave.
This dad, who was there with his three pre-teen and teen kids, started making fun of the employee and the way he spoke, joking, mimicking, and trying to get his kids to join in with him. © fasdy / Reddit
- I once saw a woman on a train unwrap a lollipop, drop it on the floor, then pick it up and put it directly in her mouth. Then she proceeded to pull a second lollipop out of her pocket, unwrap it, and drop it as well. Nothing quite like the added flavor of commuter rail floor. © SnoozeBox / Reddit
- One of my friends lent a classmate a pen, and we both watched in horror as he chewed on the pen the entire class. Then he dared to try to return it at the end of class, all chewed up. She let him keep it. We were around 15 years old at the time. © themagicfroggie / Reddit
- This kid who used to live next to me came over to hang out with my brother one time, and when he got hungry, he opened a can of pie filling and ate it with his hands.
He then proceeded to go around touching doorknobs and stuff in the house. I had to clean it up because both he and my brother refused to. They were both 12. © Quincy_Thorne / Reddit
