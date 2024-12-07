16 People Whose Talent at Gift Giving Will Leave You Amazed

Americans spend around $1,000 on Christmas expenses every single year, with 71% of that money going for presents. Do you try to purchase small or large presents that leave everyone in awe? Sometimes, all you need is a thoughtful gift wrapped creatively. These 18 ideas will help you create this year’s presents for your friends and family.

1. “My girlfriend got her dream job this year and told me she was going to give me the Christmas I never had. I’ve never seen so many presents for me under the tree and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

2. “Best Christmas gift I’ve ever received.”

3. “It contains 12 gifts for my wife. The head is a bit small, but the concept is there.”

4. “Wrapping a Pokemon plush as a hammer for my friend’s birthday.”

5. “This is what I woke up to on Christmas after I broke down and told my brother that I couldn’t afford to buy big presents this year since I could barely feed myself.”

6. “A local bookstore gift card wrapped as a ukulele.”

7. “I made a McDonald’s meal out of banknotes to give my FIL for Christmas.”

8. “My daughter made this The Office-themed Guess Who for my son as a DIY Christmas present a few years ago.”

9. “My girlfriend’s grandmother apologized for the late Christmas present. She’s been working on it since September, and it’s massive.”

10. “Gatsby’s magnificent chin was immortalized for Christmas. He likes this present.”

11. “Every Christmas my grandmother asks if I want the same present. Every year since I was 14 I’ve said yes.”

12. “My amputee brother didn’t appreciate his Christmas present.”

13. “First time in my life not living paycheck to paycheck. Got my parents an early Christmas present. They deserve much more, but it’s a start.”

14. “My grandparents recorded this message in 1993 when I was 5, and put it in a box with all my childhood keepsake ornaments.”

My mom gave me the box in 2012, 11 years after they both died. Hearing their voices wishing me a Merry Christmas after all that time is still the best gift I’ve ever received.

15. “This year, I joined in on wrapping presents as something completely different. This is a cardigan.”

16. “Meta Quest wrapped as helicopter.”