17 Embroidery Masterpieces That Prove You Don’t Need Fancy Materials to Create Art

My best work for my close friend and her husband. Can’t wait to give it to them.

Just finished my first major creation on plastic canvas.

Mending a couch for the past half year that was pretty torn up by our previous cat.

Amazing! I also want a hole in my couch so I can patch it like this. © YarnPartyy / Reddit

I had an idea to create a series of famous paintings with fish-themed puns, but this was the only one that came to life.

I’ve run out of fabric and have had to resort to cross stitching this old strainer.

Damn, if I saw this at an antique market or something, I’d probably buy it. © rabbitcolours / Reddit

Finished my most ambitious project to date. Just take a look at this moth.

A year ago, I divorced my husband. He wasn’t thrilled about my passion for embroidery. Here’s what I’ve managed to create since we parted ways.

barbara Nivens 51 minutes ago Wonderful ♥️



PS my husband made my dress when we got married. And had enough left to make himself a matching western shirt. He's also done cross stitch. You'll find a guy who deserves you. Because your ex doesn't/didn't. - - Reply

Finished the portrait of my cat Clementine for her birthday.

I finally finished embroidering the piece I’ve been working on for 18 months! The collage of all Harry Potter book covers.

My cat lamp

Found this chair next to a dumpster and added a few patches.

I think this is the greatest thing I’ve ever stitched.

These oak leaves were made from wire, fabric, and threads, which I hand-dyed.

I haven’t had the chance to wash and iron it yet, but here it is! All in all, it took about a year and a half.

Planted a little garden over some bleach stains.

Embroidered portraits of our dogs on the collar of my best friend’s shirt.

My mom managed to cross-stitch the ultrasound of my future baby.