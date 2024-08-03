18 Photos That Show Summer in All Its Hot Glory
day ago
Every year we can’t wait to welcome summer: its sunshine, juicy fruits, trips to the beach, walks under the stars. But we tend to forget that summer also has its disadvantages. The heroes of our article have shared the photos that describe their personal summer.
“I licked the sweat off my upper lip too much while playing beach volleyball and took off the SPF. Now I have a tan mustache.”
- Do the same on the lower lip and don’t apply around your chin and make a little goatee. © Runtergehen / Reddit
“Forgot the collector”
“It’s too hot outside.”
“The tan of my hand compared to my foot”
“Polish snack for hot days — cold pasta with strawberries”
“My pens are flaccid.”
“My vitamin gummies melted in the Texas heat during transit, and it’s not eligible for a refund.”
“Wish me luck. I need to service the air conditioning machines, one in each room. I hope to finish by dinner.”
“Burned myself on my seatbelt, apparently my car is 170°F on the dash.”
“Haven’t had a reason to go into the shed for a couple of weeks. It’s the yellowjackets’ shed now.”
“117 degrees in Arizona today. Melted the blinds in my house.”
“Somehow this snail reached my bed.”
“I took a walk in my new shoes, it started to rain, and now my feet look like this.”
“This bottle of sparkling water I left in my truck all day.”
“Bought ripped jeans for summer, mom sewed the holes.”
“I swam so much that my hair started to turn blond.”
“It is humid enough for my salt lamp to start melting.”
“Me throwing my friend’s son in the pool today”
And here are items that will make your summer even more fun and relaxing.
