19 People Who Prove That Makeup Is a True Art

Some women don’t need a professional makeup artist to achieve a stunning look. They’re skilled at applying everyday makeup quickly, creating flawless winged eyeliner, and even doing their own bridal makeup.

1. «I tried doing a subtle Marilyn Monroe-style eyeliner with the shadow underneath.»

2. «I am 55 years old. Is this too much makeup?»

«You are beautiful, and your makeup is flawless. I’m 66, and I wear whatever I want, and it is so freeing.» detroitblonde1 / Reddit

3. «Me wearing no makeup on the left, and me wearing ’No makeup’ makeup on the right»

4. «A recreation of Madison Beer’s graphic liner look on my double lids»

5. «A 5-year-old child said I looked beautiful.»

6. «My coworker said he hates women with heavy makeup, so naturally this is how I came in to work today.»

7. «I was nervous about doing my wedding makeup myself. But if I did it myself and hated it, I only had myself to blame.»

8. «To quote my husband, „it’s a little extra“.»

9. «I experimented with some bright blue liner today.»

10. «Inspired by Van Gogh’s ’Starry Night’»

11. «We planned a small wedding ceremony so I decided to do my own make-up. I’m very proud of how it turned out!»

12. «I tried a natural makeup look today and felt very pretty.»

13. «Super cheap drugstore makeup look! I am a vet nurse and my makeup is usually taken off by dogs’ kisses throughout the day, so I never like to spend too much money!»

14. «Makeup for church»

15. «I decided to do something natural (to me) for once! Usually I do something much crazier.»

16. «I did this look for my own wedding makeup trial. This is the first one I came up with and probably the most dramatic I would go for my big day.»

17. «I usually only go for natural makeup, but I really liked this pop of pink I added today!»

18. «I tried a new shadow shape with some iridescent glitter.»

19. «I’m wearing drugstore eyeshadow.»

