20 Photos of Couples in Love at the Beginning of Their Relationship Vs. Now

Some people believe that love doesn’t exist, others are sure that it lives 3 years. But there are also couples whose feelings only grow stronger over the years. And it’s quite fascinating to watch the way people have developed their relationship from a first meeting to a strong family and the way they have changed during this time.

“This is us 36 years ago and now. Yes, we’re old, but we’re still together.”

© lissan12 / Pikabu Flora 21 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

You are both very beautiful when you were young and now! © kovalenu6 / Pikabu

“Our wedding is on the left. On the right, we’re at our elder daughter’s wedding 20 years later.”

No offence, but you outshone the bride! © Knyzna / Pikabu

“There’s 15-year difference between the photos. I love my wife more than life! She gave me 2 beautiful sons. We are young, in love and happy!”

It’s interesting how young slackers become serious people. © Kabanyra / Pikabu

“Here are my beautiful parents! They are 25 in the first photo and 67 in the second. They have been together for almost half a century — they are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary in November!”

“We’ve been together for 15 years. We’ve been through fire and water over the years. She supports me in everything. Yes, we fight sometimes, like everyone else. But, most importantly, we know how to make up. I love her.”

“I met this hottie in 2007. We got married in 2011. And now we are a family of 4.”

20 years together

“We met in 2007, started dating in 2011. Since then my hair has been gone, the weight has been gained, but we love each other even more.”

“When we met, we were in our forties, both of us with bad family experiences under our belt. And here we are 17 years later. The years have flown by.”

Are you vampires? You haven’t changed a bit. Both beautiful! © cardin33 / Pikabu

“The photos are 22 years apart. We’re getting older, but we’re not giving up.”

“We met in 2011, got married 2 years later. I love her more and more every year! No kids. We have a mortgage and 3 cats.”

“I asked her to marry me on our third date because good girls are rare these times, and she is unique. It’s been almost 9 years.”

“My wife is still mistaken for a teenager — that’s how good she is.”

“We met in 2007, started dating 5 years later, and now we have 2 daughters.”

“We met in 2011. Time passes, the hair slowly leaves my head, my beard and son grows, but my spouse remains the same.”

“In the first photo, we are 10 years old. And now we’ve been officially married for 10 years and are raising triplets!”

“2008 and 2024. It seems to me that there are only a couple of years between these photos, but in reality there are 2 cats, a dog and a 13-year-old son.”

“We met in 2007. 16 years later, we have 2 boys and a daughter.”

“We’ve been together for 20 years. We have 2 beautiful daughters, lovey-dovey, a family and a mortgage.”

The woman is very beautiful. Just fire! © DimaFleen / Pikabu

“13 years ago and now. We have our own house, 2 kids, 2 cats, and a dog.”

“We’ve been together 20 years. And it seems that we met on the dance floor only yesterday... And our exciting dance has been playing with new colors for 20 years!”