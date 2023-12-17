5 Riddles That Will Wake the Detective in You

Think of challenging riddles as detective cases. Some require extensive investigation even though they appear to be very easy. However, if you put the pieces together, it’s just like solving a case, the answer lies in the details.

1. The food party

Ben and Grace are having a party. They both prepare meals at the same time, Grace is on the grill and Ben is in the kitchen. But there is something suspicious there. Question: Which one is doing something wrong?

pcanzo / Depositphotos

Answer. Ben’s stove is off.

2. Who is the mother?

Two women sit facing each other in a room while a young boy plays on the floor nearby. Take a good look at the scene. Question: Which of these women do you believe is the real mother of the child?

sdmixxv / Depositphotos

Answer. The woman seated on the left is the child’s mother, evident as she positions herself with her legs directed towards the child. This stance signifies her inherent maternal instinct to shield her child. Her posture leans slightly forward, displaying a protective stance that is typical of a mother caring for her child. Young children naturally tend to face their mother when engaging in activities, especially when she is present.

3. A trip to Antarctica

Tim asked for time off work to explore Antarctica, and his boss agreed, asking for daily photo updates. Tim sent pictures every day, yet when he came back, he got fired. Question. How did his boss figure out Tim wasn’t really in Antarctica from those photos?

STYLEPICS / Depositphotos

Answer. Tim photoshopped the pictures, but forgot to erase the palm tree leaves.

4. Christmas mystery

A detective, working on Christmas day, responded to a call. Arriving at a house, he rang the doorbell, and a drowsy homeowner opened the door a minute later. The detective accused the homeowner, stating that the neighbor claimed they had broken into their house during a party on Christmas Eve and stolen valuable items. The homeowner denied the accusation, stating, “That’s not true. We were at our friends’ place celebrating Christmas Eve. We hardly had time to decorate our own Christmas tree.” The detective reassured the homeowner, “Don’t worry. It’s clear to me that your neighbor is not telling the truth.” Question. How did the detective know?

jamesstar / Depositphotos

Answer. The Christmas tree lights were unplugged and missing a single bulb, rendering them non-functional. The detective recognized that the owner spoke truthfully. The hurried decoration of the tree indicated that the owner hadn’t checked if the lights were working before.

5. Sleepover

There were 5 kids at Kim’s sleepover party. Kim’s mom heard a noise coming from the room, but she thought she was just dreaming. Just 10 minutes later, the same voice stroke back, and as soon as Kim’s mom went in the room, she saw the window open. All the kids were in their beds, but someone must have left the room and come back. Question: Which one was it?

jamesstar / Depositphotos

Answer. The girl on the left is wearing her shoes, indicating she went outside and then returned indoors.