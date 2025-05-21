5 Secret Messages in Your Saliva That You Probably Shouldn’t Ignore

Dry mouth can also indicate an autoimmune condition known as Sjogren’s syndrome — an immune system disorder that results in dry eyes and mouth. Another common condition with dry mouth as a symptom is diabetes. It could indicate high blood sugar and is usually the first noticeable symptom of diabetes in people.

Other common causes include: Nerve damage affecting the salivary glands, lack of sufficient hydration, undergoing dialysis for kidney problems, frequently breathing through your mouth, certain health conditions, such as HIV, AIDS, and Sjogren’s syndrome, tobacco use, use of specific medications, including those for cancer, high blood pressure, depression, bladder issues, and experiencing stress.

Seek medical attention quickly if you have diabetes and on top of dry mouth, you’re experiencing bleeding from the teeth or mouth, loose teeth, a mouth ache, sores in your mouth, or trouble chewing, swallowing, or speaking.

What you can do to treat it: Staying hydrated by sipping cold water throughout the day and having some by your bedside at night will help with the discomfort that dry mouth causes, as well as brushing teeth twice a day and using alcohol-free mouthwash. Chewing sugar-free gum or sucking on ice can help you increase your saliva production. Dry mouth can typically be efficiently treated by following basic daily oral health practices.