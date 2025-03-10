Why Breathing Through Your Mouth Might Be Harming Your Health
Breathing through your nose has many benefits, like helping you take in more oxygen and filtering out unwanted particles. On the other hand, mouth breathing can lead to certain health issues. Learn more in the article.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
First of all, why do we breath differently?
Some people use “mouth breather” as an insult, suggesting someone isn’t smart. That’s just wrong—and mean! How you breathe has nothing to do with intelligence. Most people switch between nose and mouth breathing, depending on the situation.
If you breathe through your mouth a lot, there might be a reason for it, such as:
- Nasal congestion — Allergies, colds, or sinus issues can make nose breathing difficult. Some people deal with chronic stuffiness.
- Enlarged adenoids — These glands, located behind the nose, can get swollen and block airflow. They usually shrink by age 7 or 8, but some kids need surgery to remove them earlier.
- Deviated septum — A crooked nasal passage (either from birth or an injury) can make breathing through the nose harder.
- Shortness of breath — Conditions like asthma, acid reflux, anxiety, or heart/lung issues can make it feel like you’re not getting enough air, leading to mouth breathing.
If you find yourself breathing through your mouth most of the time and don’t have a clear reason why, it’s worth mentioning to your doctor or dentist. It’s usually not an emergency, but treating the underlying issue could make nose breathing easier and healthier.
Why Is Breathing Through Your Nose Better?
Your nose is made for breathing, so using it has many benefits!
Here’s why nose breathing is good for you:
- It filters out dust, germs, and other unwanted stuff.
- It warms and adds moisture to the air you breathe.
- It helps more oxygen reach your blood and brain.
- It improves circulation and keeps your body working well.
- It slows down your breathing, making it more efficient.
- It helps your lungs work better.
- It strengthens your diaphragm.
- It lowers the risk of allergies and hay fever.
- It reduces coughing.
- It supports your immune system.
- It helps prevent snoring and sleep apnea.
- It even helps your teeth and mouth develop properly!
So, if you can, try to breathe through your nose—it’s the way your body was designed to do it!
What Is Mouth Breathing Face
Mouth breathing can affect the way your face looks and how you hold your posture. Some common features of a mouth-breathing face include:
- A long, narrow face
- A jawline that sits further back
- Weak or flat cheekbones
- A head that leans forward
- A chin that looks smaller or pulled back
- An open mouth, even when resting
- A slightly crooked nose
Good breathing habits can help prevent these changes, so it’s always best to breathe through your nose when possible!
