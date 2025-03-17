5+ Trendy Hairdos That May Cause Hair Loss

There’s a reason the slicked-back bun has become a go-to hairstyle—it’s effortlessly chic, polishes up any look in seconds, and can turn even the worst hair day into a fashion statement. But while this ultra-sleek style gives the illusion of perfection, it might be doing more harm than good. The constant tension from pulling your hair back tightly can lead to breakage, thinning, and even hair loss—yes, hair loss.

If the slicked-back bun is your signature look, you might want to rethink just how tight you’re pulling.