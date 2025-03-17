5+ Trendy Hairdos That May Cause Hair Loss
Haircare isn’t just about shampoos and serums—it’s also about how we style it. And some of the trendiest looks could be leading you straight to hair loss. Yes, really. Let’s talk about traction alopecia—the sneaky consequence of too-tight hairstyles that could be causing damage without you even realizing it.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Slicked-back bun
There’s a reason the slicked-back bun has become a go-to hairstyle—it’s effortlessly chic, polishes up any look in seconds, and can turn even the worst hair day into a fashion statement. But while this ultra-sleek style gives the illusion of perfection, it might be doing more harm than good. The constant tension from pulling your hair back tightly can lead to breakage, thinning, and even hair loss—yes, hair loss.
If the slicked-back bun is your signature look, you might want to rethink just how tight you’re pulling.
Braids
Braids have been a staple hairstyle for centuries: they’re stylish, versatile, and deeply rooted in cultural traditions. But while no one is suggesting you ditch braids entirely (and honestly, why would we?), it’s important to ease up—literally. Tight, full-head braids may look flawless, but they can also put excessive tension on your scalp, leading to breakage and even hair loss over time.
Instead, consider looser styles or opting for smaller sections to give your hair and roots a well-deserved break.
Wet Updos
We get it—sometimes, throwing your damp hair into a quick bun or ponytail feels like the easiest solution. But if tight updos on dry hair can cause damage, imagine what happens when your hair is soaking wet. Hair is most fragile when it’s damp, and tying it up in this delicate state puts extra stress on it, causing breakage, thinning, and even hair loss.
Still skeptical? Take a look at your hair tie after a damp updo—you’ll likely find a couple of strands wrapped around it. That’s all the proof you need. Let your hair dry before styling, or you’ll be paying for it later.
Hair extensions
Hair extensions can instantly add length and volume, transforming your look in minutes. But here’s the harsh truth—no matter how well they’re applied, they’re not exactly a love letter to your natural hair.
Think about it: hundreds of extra strands tugging on your real hair, adding constant tension at the roots. Over time, this weight can lead to thinning and breakage.
And if extensions aren’t properly maintained? Expect knots, tangles, and even more damage at the bonding points. If you love extensions, make sure you’re giving your real hair the care it deserves.
Ponytail every day
We all have that one go-to hairstyle—the ponytail that’s quick, easy, and always looks good. But wearing it every single day? Not great for your hair. Switch it up now and then; keep the ponytail for busy days, but don’t make it your everyday thing, especially for work.
Constant tension in the same spot can weaken the hair shaft, causing thinning, and even permanent hair loss over time, like traction alopecia. And let’s not forget the dreaded ponytail dent—a sign that your strands are under strain.
The fix? Switch up your style, loosen the grip, and give your scalp a break. Your hair will thank you!
Bleached hair
Blonde ambition comes with a price—especially when bleach is involved. While platinum locks and sun-kissed highlights can be stunning, the harsh reality is that bleaching strips your hair of its natural moisture and protein, leaving it weak, brittle, and prone to breakage.
Over time, repeated bleaching can lead to split ends and thinning. And if you’re not careful with aftercare? Say hello to dryness, frizz, and that dreaded straw-like texture. If you love the blonde life, deep conditioning, regular trims, and gentle handling aren’t optional—they’re a necessity.
Trends come and go, but some leave more than just a fashion statement—they leave damage. This year is packed with hair trends; let’s take a closer look at what’s in—and what might be better left out.