6 Gross and Not Glamorous Things Your Body Does When You’re in Love

Your heart races, skipping beats as if it’s dancing to an invisible tune. Butterflies flutter wildly in your stomach, making every step feel lighter. Your cheeks feel warm, flushed with a glow you can’t hide. Ahhh, nothing quite compares to the intoxicating rush of being in love—a time when the world feels brighter, sweeter, and every overused romantic cliché feels like it was written just for you. But love isn’t just about the euphoric highs and poetic moments. Beyond the rosy glow and heartwarming benefits, love also triggers some peculiar, and let’s be honest, slightly gross reactions in your body. From clammy palms to a desire to fart profusely, your body has its own quirky ways of responding to those intense feelings. So, while love may make you feel like you’re floating on air, it’s also a very real, very human experience—and that includes some less-than-glamorous biological quirks.

Your body can become very unpredictable when you’re smitten.

Falling in love is amazing, but let’s be real—it can also be super stressful, according to psychologists. Sure, it’s thrilling and full of those butterfly-in-your-stomach moments, but it’s also a bit of a wild ride for your body. That “beautiful chaos” feeling? Yeah, it’s real. Suddenly, you can’t think straight, you’re probably skipping meals, and your sleep schedule is all over the place. And let’s not forget the less-than-glamorous side of love—your body might totally betray you. Think random burping, sweating, farting, and all those other awkward things that seem to show up just when your face is stuck in full-on heart-eye emoji mode. Curious about the weird stuff your body does when you’re smitten and how to handle it? Keep reading to dive into the 6 gross truths about being in love!

1. Uncomfortable sensations in your stomach.

Got a new crush? Think you might be falling head over heels? One big giveaway that Cupid’s been at work is if your stomach’s feeling a little... weird. Sounds strange, right? But those “uncomfortable sensations” are just your body’s way of dealing with all those lovey-dovey vibes. Feeling a bit queasy or losing your appetite after meeting someone new? Totally normal! It’s just your body’s way of saying, “Yep, you’re into this person.” According to Dr. Kirk, that lovesick feeling might actually be caused by the stress hormone cortisol, which can tighten up the blood vessels in your stomach and leave you feeling a little off. Don’t worry, though—this usually settles down as you get more comfortable with your new partner. Fun fact: it might also explain why so many brides and grooms can barely eat on their wedding day!

2. You may have bad breath.

Trying to wow your crush with your clever jokes and charm? Bad breath is definitely not part of the plan! According to dentists, stress can dry out your mouth by lowering saliva production, especially if you’re eating less. Ever notice how your mouth gets dry when you’re feeling anxious? That’s thanks to stress hormones like cortisol, adrenaline, and noradrenaline kicking in. These hormones don’t just dry out your mouth—they can also mess with bacteria production, specifically something called VSC (volatile sulfur compounds), which is a fancy way of saying they can make your breath stink. A dry mouth can lead to, yep, bad breath. To keep things fresh, make sure you’re staying hydrated and eating regularly. And when it comes to mealtime, maybe skip the garlic, tuna, and onions—save those for later. That way, your words will keep your sweetie hooked for all the right reasons!

3. Your skin breaks out.

Haven’t dealt with pimples since your teenage years? Well, love might bring them back! According to Healthline, you can thank the stress hormone cortisol for that. When you’re stressed (like when you’re totally smitten), your body cranks up cortisol production. This, in turn, causes your glands to produce extra oil, which can clog up your hair follicles and—bam—hello, breakouts. Love isn’t always smooth sailing, huh?

4. You burp like crazy.

Did you know the average person burps 6–20 times a day? Yep, it’s totally normal! But when you’re excitedly chatting non-stop with your sweetheart, you might end up talking faster and swallowing more air. And guess what? All that extra air has to escape somehow—hence the burping. Instead of feeling awkward about it, why not turn it into a little game or contest? Laughing it off together makes it way less embarrassing and a lot more fun!

5. You may feel a sour and bitter acidic taste in your mouth.

We all know that love can give us butterflies in our stomachs and make our hearts race, but did you know it can also leave a sour, bitter taste in your mouth? Yep, love’s not all sweetness—sometimes it’s a bit acidic too. Who hasn’t pondered the mysteries of love while grimacing and chewing on a gum to deal with its unexpected, acrid aftertaste? Love really does keep us on our toes. Anxiety, which may arise as a side effect of falling in love, can cause a host of reactions in your body. For some people, anxiety leads to a bitter or metallic taste in their mouth. The medical name for it is dysgeusia. When your body’s fight-or-flight response kicks in, it releases chemicals like norepinephrine. This neurotransmitter doesn’t just amp you up—it can also temporarily change the way your taste receptors work. So, if love’s got you feeling anxious and your taste buds are acting weird, now you know why!

6. You may want to fart more than usually.

The question “Why do I fart more when my SO is around?” isn’t so rare on the internet. There were many attempts to explain this phenomenon, and some explanations seem to make a lot of sense. One appeared on Reddit. A commenter wrote, “Excessive flatulence, or farting, can be caused by a variety of factors including diet, digestive issues, stress, and even the comfort level you feel around your boyfriend. Sometimes, being relaxed and comfortable around someone can lead to more frequent passing of gas. Additionally, dietary factors such as certain foods or beverages can contribute to increased flatulence.

It’s also possible that your body’s response to different environments, including being around your boyfriend, could play a role. If excessive flatulence is a concern, it may be helpful to evaluate your diet and consider any potential digestive issues with the guidance of a healthcare professional. Communication with your boyfriend about bodily functions can also help alleviate any discomfort or embarrassment.” The thing is, that the more comfortable we feel around someone, the more likely we are to voluntarily fart around them, according to experts. So, being around someone you are falling in love with, helps you overcome this “fart barrier” and your whole body is leaning toward the coziness and comfort that your crush may bring to you.