6 Red Carpet Fashion Secrets Celebrities Keep Under Lock and Key

When we admire the glamorous looks of celebrities on the red carpet, we often don’t realize just how much work goes into putting them together. Preparing for such major events can take weeks, sometimes even months. Behind the scenes, both the stars and their assistants use various clever tricks to guarantee nothing goes wrong on the big day.

They often rely on wigs or hair extensions.

In 2016, Bella Hadid turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with super short bangs that made quite a statement. However, it was later revealed that the bangs weren’t real. A quick comparison between photos taken on May 18th at the festival and another picture snapped just eight days later shows her hair back to its usual length, which definitely wouldn’t have happened naturally in such a short time. This proves that Bella was using artificial bangs to switch up her look.

Naomi Campbell frequently relies on wigs and artificial hair. She’s been open about the impact that years in the fashion world have had on her natural hair, causing some damage over time. Instead of hiding it, the supermodel embraces wearing wigs and isn’t shy about sharing her reasons for doing so.

It’s uncommon to see Lady Gaga without a wig. She changes her look so frequently that it would be nearly impossible for her natural hair to handle all the styling. That’s why she often relies on wigs to keep up with her ever-evolving style.

In addition to wigs, many women opt for hair extensions to quickly add volume and length to their hair. Paris Hilton, for example, frequently uses extensions to enhance her look in no time at all.

They often wear specially designed bras or adhesive support.

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez made headlines when she stepped out in a stunning dress that gave the impression she wasn’t wearing a bra. However, this look was just an illusion. In reality, she did have a bra on, and if you look closely at certain photos, you can spot the straps peeking through.

Clever adjustments help them move confidently on the red carpet.

If you take a closer look at celebrity outfits, you’ll often spot a hidden detail in the most daring dresses—transparent lining. A great example is Paris Hilton’s stunning red dress from 2020, featuring a dramatic neckline. The secret behind its perfect fit? A barely visible lycra lining kept everything in place, allowing her to move confidently without any wardrobe malfunctions.

Priyanka Chopra used a clever fashion hack in 2019 when she stepped out in a form-fitting black dress with draping around the midsection. If you look closely, you’ll notice a thick lining underneath, which likely helped make the dress more comfortable to wear while maintaining its sleek, stylish look. This practical detail added both comfort and structure to the outfit without compromising on style.

It might be surprising, but even Viola Davis’s gown at the 2021 Oscars had some hidden lining. The stunning white dress, adorned with intricate perforations, gave the illusion of showing skin. In reality, she was wearing a skin-toned corset underneath. Interestingly, the dress involved about 20 different shades of dye to achieve its perfect look.

Scarlett Johansson’s stunning red gown at the 2020 Golden Globes featured a subtle transparent lining around the cleavage area. This tiny yet important detail undoubtedly added comfort and ensured everything stayed in place, making her night a lot smoother.

Kate Beckinsale is known for her love of dresses with daring necklines, but she relies on a clever lining trick to keep things secure. This hidden detail ensures that she stays confident and avoids any wardrobe mishaps during events.

Celebrities often turn to shapewear to achieve that smooth, flawless look.

Adhemar Sburlati / Broadimage / EAST NEWS

In a 2021 press conference, Jennifer Lopez let fans in on one of her style tricks. She paired a form-fitting mini-dress with shapewear shorts underneath to ensure the dress hugged her body flawlessly. This little addition helped the outfit look seamless and perfectly tailored to her figure.

Celebrities pay close attention to their health to maintain their glowing appearances.

Back in 2007, Helena Bonham Carter attended the Venice Film Festival looking stunning in a stylish taffeta gown. Since she was pregnant at the time, she added a practical touch to her outfit by wearing a compression stocking under her black tights, alongside her chic accessories.

On March 31, 2011, Blake Lively attended the CinemaCon festival, lighting up the event with her radiant smile. Despite sporting a noticeable patch on her leg, she confidently embraced her look and still dazzled on the red carpet. It turned out later that the patch was simply covering a scratch she had on her leg, but it didn’t stop her from looking gorgeous that evening.

Advice from a celebrity stylist

Sophie Lopez, a well-known stylist who has worked with stars like Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Vergara, and Shakira, revealed a simple tip to keep outfits looking perfect. She shares this with her clients, but it’s something anyone can use. “When they get out of the car, I tell them to do two strong tugs down,” she advises. This trick helps to adjust any fabric that may have shifted while sitting, especially skirts.

Another go-to tip she often relies on is always having a black bodysuit on hand for unexpected mishaps. Whether it’s a spill or an outfit malfunction, things can go wrong during an event. That’s when a black bodysuit saves the day—it’s simple to change into quickly and incredibly versatile, making it easy to avoid any fashion disasters. Plus, it pairs well with almost anything.