7 Essential Things About Pelvic Floor Women Could Benefit From

After a certain age, many women begin to notice changes in their bodies that affect their well-being, from minor urine leakage to digestive problems. What many women don’t know is that a large part of this discomfort is related to the pelvic floor, a key and often forgotten area. Knowing it, strengthening it, and taking care of it can make a big difference to your quality of life, your confidence, and your intimate health. Here, we tell you everything you need to know.