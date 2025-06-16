7 Essential Things About Pelvic Floor Women Could Benefit From
After a certain age, many women begin to notice changes in their bodies that affect their well-being, from minor urine leakage to digestive problems. What many women don’t know is that a large part of this discomfort is related to the pelvic floor, a key and often forgotten area. Knowing it, strengthening it, and taking care of it can make a big difference to your quality of life, your confidence, and your intimate health. Here, we tell you everything you need to know.
THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH CONDITION.
1. The power of the pelvic floor
The pelvic floor is a dome-shaped set of muscles that support key organs such as the bladder, uterus, and bowel. Its proper functioning is essential for maintaining sphincter control, facilitating childbirth, and basic functions such as urination and bowel movements. It also acts as a firm support for the internal organs, especially during menopause when they can weaken.
2. It controls what happens in your body.
Pelvic floor muscles allow you to control when to release urine, gas, or feces, and delay these functions until the time is right. This ability is crucial, especially after childbirth or surgery, as it can be affected. Strengthening your pelvic floor is key to maintaining your autonomy and well-being on a daily basis.
3. A strong pelvic floor is key to your and your baby’s health.
Maintaining a healthy pelvic floor before, during and after pregnancy is essential. A strong pelvic floor reduces damage from the baby’s weight and facilitates a less risky delivery, taking care of both you and your baby. Whether you give birth vaginally or by C-section, these muscles are stretched a lot, and a healthy pelvic floor helps you recover faster. Preventing their weakening also prevents problems such as prolapse, which can cause discomfort.
4. It’s also affected during menopause.
During menopause, the decrease in estrogen directly affects the pelvic floor muscles, as they have hormone receptors that react to these changes. With age, the tissues become stiffer and less elastic, and the muscles, including those of the pelvic floor, lose strength and agility. This can lead to discomfort, incontinence, or prolapse. Taking care of and exercising this area during menopause is key to maintaining your well-being, vitality, and quality of life.
5. It is the foundation of your core.
The pelvic floor is the foundation of your core. These muscles work together with your deep abdominals, back, and diaphragm to stabilize your spine and protect it. They also control the pressure inside the abdomen, especially during weight-bearing or exertion. Strengthening this area not only improves your posture and balance but gives you a solid foundation to move with confidence and assurance.
6. You can exercise these muscles yourself.
Kegel exercises involve contracting and relaxing the muscles that support the uterus, bladder, and bowel, helping to prevent leakage of urine, gas, or stool. They are especially useful after pregnancy, surgery, or with age, and also improve postpartum recovery. You can do them at any time, but it is important to learn the correct technique and consult a specialist before starting.
7. They also help with constipation.
Pelvic floor muscles are essential for controlling functions such as bowel movements. To pass stool properly, these muscles need to be relaxed and well coordinated. When they are weak or not working properly, they can cause chronic constipation, a common discomfort that affects your quality of life. Strengthening and caring for your pelvic floor is key to maintaining your digestive health and feeling more comfortable every day.
Your pelvic floor deserves attention and care at every stage of your life. Tell us about the types of exercises you do to strengthen it.