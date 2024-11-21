Pelvic Floor Doctor Explains How Many Times You Can Wipe After Pooping

How much toilet paper is enough after using the bathroom? An Australian pelvic health expert has the answer! The specialist went viral with a video that racked up over 4.5 million views, where she shared the ideal number of wipes to ensure both cleanliness and comfort. The doctor also issued a surprising piece of advice, and it goes beyond just hygiene—she points out that sticking to a certain number of wipes can not only protect your health but also help you save on toilet paper costs.

A pelvic floor physiotherapist has a key technique for over-wipers that will come as a huge relief.

The TikTok video from the “pelvic floor wellness brand” BIEN Australia has garnered over four million views, proving there’s a lot of curiosity about proper bathroom habits and the best way to handle toilet-time etiquette. In the clip, pelvic floor physiotherapist George shares insights that have captivated a wide audience, providing advice on maintaining good hygiene and avoiding over-wiping after using the toilet. The video’s popularity highlights how everyday practices, like wiping after a bowel movement, are far from trivial. Many people are eager to learn more about the correct techniques to prevent irritation and discomfort. The video’s viral success shows that topics once considered too private or embarrassing to discuss openly are now part of broader conversations about health and wellness. This growing interest in personal care routines emphasizes the importance of better understanding our bodies and the small adjustments that can have a big impact on our well-being.

Over-wipers, this is one for you!

In a TikTok video uploaded by BIEN Australia, pelvic floor physiotherapist George has shared some surprising advice on proper bathroom habits, specifically regarding wiping after going number two. George’s guidance might just change your routine and help save you money on toilet paper—a welcome tip during the higher cost of living. In the video, George emphasizes that wiping more than three times can actually do more harm than good. According to the expert, excessive wiping can lead to irritation, discomfort, and even damage to the delicate skin in that area. Instead, George suggests that if you need more than three wipes to feel clean, it could be a sign that something isn’t quite right with your bowel movements. This might point to issues related to diet, hydration, or gut health. George also encourages considering alternatives like using a bidet or wet wipes to make the process gentler and more effective. Not only can this help maintain good hygiene without causing irritation, but it also reduces toilet paper consumption, which is a practical tip for saving money.

George has some good and practical advice for over-wipers.

In the viral TikTok video, George begins by promising to reveal how viewers can reduce the number of times they need to wipe after using the bathroom—a tip that is likely to be a huge relief for many. The physiotherapist says, “When you are wiping more than two or three times, that is called fecal smearing.” “So it is essentially when too much fecal matter stays at the entrance of your private parts even after you have finished your poo.” The pelvic floor expert then explains a technique you can employ to cut down on unnecessary wiping. “A technique that you can use to reduce the number of times you wipe is by squeezing your pelvic floor in a waterfall formation,” George tells people. “So start by squeezing the sphincter 20 percent, then 50 percent, 80 percent, and 100 percent so that you have squeezed it four times at the end of your poo.” She continues, “This can help close off your sphincter, which is the reason you are having little bits of stool hanging on the entrance — it is usually from weakness from that external sphincter.”

People had mixed reactions about the valuable piece of advice.

The physiotherapist also said that hemorrhoids or any “scar tissue around private parts” could also be causing excessive wiping. George said if her trick doesn’t work, you should see a doctor. This wipe hack attracted humorous people to the comments, with one commenter saying, “When it bleeds, you know it’s done.” Another user commented, “My problem is I’m as hairy as Chewbacca. It’s like wiping peanut butter off a Persian rug.”

Meanwhile, other viewers claimed they had preexisting conditions that prevented them from employing proper toilet techniques. “I have Crohns. Wiping is my profession,” claimed one, while another wrote, “I had a 4th-degree tear with baby number 1. There is no amount of toilet paper that is enough.”