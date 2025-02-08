7 Harry Potter Details and Bloopers Spotted by the Biggest Fans

Oh, Harry Potter, the boy who lived. The books and films about him are full of hidden gems and secrets that can be studied endlessly. Even the most dedicated fans, who've read the books and watched the movies countless times, always seem to find something new each time they revisit the magical world. Here are some lesser-known facts and bloopers you might not have noticed.

1. Severus Snape has saved Harry Potter in the first book.

Do you remember when Hermione thought Snape was cursing Harry’s broom during a Quidditch match? Later on, we find out that Snape wasn’t trying to hurt Harry at all. He was actually using a counter-curse to stop Professor Quirrell’s curse. Even though Snape doesn’t like Harry, it’s clear that he goes out of his way to protect him from the very beginning.

2. He also saved the golden trio

3. When Harry steps into the magic wand shop for the first time, his scar briefly fades away. This small moment hints at the mysterious magical bond between Harry and Voldemort.

4. In the wall, we can see plates with cats playing on them. This is a nod to Umbridge's patronus, which is also a cat, and her overall "cat lady" vibe.

5. In the first movie, characters wore glasses with lenses, but in the second, they used lens-free glasses to prevent glare.

6. In book six, Snape shifts focus from protecting Harry to safeguarding Draco Malfoy, making an unbreakable vow to protect him.

7. During the duel between Harry and Malfoy, a cameraman is visible in the shot.