4 Actors Who May Take Leading Roles in the New Harry Potter TV Show

It’s official — the Harry Potter TV series reboot is set to premiere in 2026! Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the rest of the Hogwarts crew will be back on your screen, 15 years after the last movie, Deathly Hallows Part 2. Here are 4 actors who may appear in the new Harry Potter TV show.

Cillian Murphy as Voldemort

© Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II / Warner Bros. , Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the villainous Voldemort in most of the Harry Potter films, recently shared his thoughts on the idea of Cillian Murphy playing the character in HBO’s upcoming TV series. When asked about Murphy’s name being suggested for the role during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Fiennes was quick to show his support.

“Cillian is a fantastic actor,” the Schindler’s List star said. “I actually think that’s a wonderful, wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian.” Fiennes, a two-time Oscar nominee, played Lord Voldemort, also known as He Who Must Not Be Named, in four of the eight films: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), and both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010 and 2011).

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

© Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets / Warner Bros. , Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

On December 4, The Hollywood Reporter reported that 24-year-old actor Paapa Essiedu, known for his roles in I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project, and Black Mirror, is being considered for the role of Professor Severus Snape. This iconic character, who was portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the original Harry Potter films, holds a special place in fans’ hearts, making this casting choice one that many are eagerly speculating about.

In response to the growing attention, HBO reiterated their previous statement, acknowledging that with such a high-profile series, rumors and speculation are inevitable. They emphasized that they would only confirm details once the production process moves forward and official deals are finalized, leaving fans to wait for any official announcements.

Mark Rylance as Albus Dumbledore

According to Variety on November 11, 2024, English actor Mark Rylance is being considered to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Variety reported that 64-year-old Mark Rylance is currently the top pick for the role, according to sources close to the production, though no official offers have been made yet. HBO told Variety, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

So while Rylance could definitely be in the running, fans should stay patient and wait for official announcements. On top of that, Deadline mentioned that Mark Strong is also rumored to be a possible casting choice for the role.

Sharon Horgan as Professor McGonagall

Deadline’s full report on potential casting for the Harry Potter TV series also mentions Sharon Horgan as a possible choice for Minerva McGonagall and Brett Goldstein being rumored for the role of Rubeus Hagrid.