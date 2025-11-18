7 Strange Fashion Trends From the Past That Actually Made Waves

Chopines were a type of platform shoe that women wore in the 15th, 16th, and 17th centuries, mainly to protect their shoes and dresses from mud and dirt. In Venice, both courtesans and wealthy women embraced chopines as a fashion statement, not just for practicality.

The taller the chopine, the higher the social status of the wearer, with some reaching over 20 inches high. Despite many challenges to limit their height, women often ignored these rules, and the extreme elevation even became a source of humor (Shakespeare joked about it in Hamlet).