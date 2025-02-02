8 Rental-Friendly Décor Hacks to Transform Your Space Without Loosing Your Deposit

Living in a rental doesn’t mean you have to settle for bland walls and impersonal spaces. With a few smart, temporary décor hacks, you can make your space feel like home without risking your deposit. These 8 renter-friendly tricks let you personalize your home—without any landlord headaches.

1. Upgrade door knobs

One of the easiest and most overlooked ways to elevate your rental’s style is by swapping out outdated cabinet knobs and drawer pulls. Those basic, worn-out handles in your kitchen or bathroom can make the entire space feel dull. Luckily, replacing them is as simple as unscrewing the old ones and attaching stylish alternatives that match your aesthetic. Whether you prefer sleek modern finishes, vintage brass, or playful ceramic designs, this small change can make a big impact. Just remember to store the original knobs so you can switch them back before moving out.

2. Peel and stick flooring

Ugly flooring can instantly bring down the look of your space, but you don’t have to live with it. Peel-and-stick floor tiles offer a renter-friendly solution that’s both stylish and temporary. Whether you’re covering up outdated linoleum or a dull, stained surface, these tiles come in a variety of colors and patterns to match any style. If full coverage isn’t necessary, layering rugs, mats, or textured runners can also add warmth and personality while hiding less-than-perfect floors. These solutions make your home feel fresh and cozy—without violating your lease.

3. Frames and artwork

A plain white wall doesn’t have to stay boring, even if your lease forbids nails. Large mirrors can instantly open up a space and reflect natural light, making your home feel brighter and bigger. Instead of mounting artwork, lean decorative frames against the wall or place them on a shelf or side table for a stylish, gallery-like effect. Command strips and removable hooks also allow for damage-free hanging. If you go ahead and drill into the wall to hang that oversized art piece, you might find yourself in an awkward conversation with your landlord when it’s time to move out.

4. Indoor plants

"I like interior decorating with my plants." nic1010 / Reddit

Nothing breathes life into a rental space like a touch of greenery. Indoor plants not only enhance your décor, but also improve air quality and create a calming atmosphere. If you’re short on floor space, try hanging planters (secured with removable hooks) or using floating shelves to display your favorite leafy friends. Low-maintenance plants are perfect for beginners, while larger statement plants can turn a dull corner into a design feature. Whether real or artificial, plants add warmth and personality to any home.

5. Temporary wallpaper

Who says rental walls have to stay plain white? Peel-and-stick wallpaper is an easy way to add color, texture, or even bold patterns to your space without making permanent changes. Whether you love minimalist neutrals, floral prints, or dramatic geometric designs, there’s a removable wallpaper to match your style. Even an accent wall can transform the look of a room in minutes. The best part? When it’s time to move, simply peel it off without worrying about damage or repainting.

6. Window films

"My new privacy window film!" Unknown author / Reddit

If your rental comes with dull, outdated blinds or a lack of privacy, window films offer an easy fix. These adhesive coverings come in frosted, stained-glass, or decorative patterns, allowing you to filter light while maintaining privacy. They’re especially useful for bathroom windows, street-facing apartments, or spaces where curtains just don’t fit the aesthetic. Unlike traditional window treatments, they’re completely removable—no drilling or permanent hardware required.

7. Upgrade light switch covers

“I went back and bought all the fancy light switch plates. Couldn’t stop thinking about them.” Mimzy2000 / Reddit

A small but effective detail that many renters overlook is the light switch cover. If your apartment has outdated or mismatched covers, upgrading them is an inexpensive way to make your space feel more polished. Choose sleek metallic finishes, playful patterns, or even vintage-inspired designs to match your style. Most covers simply screw off, making it easy to swap them out and reinstall the originals before moving out. This tiny change can subtly elevate your space without much effort.

8. Peel and stick tiles

"Updated our rental kitchen with peel and stick backsplash." shockwavelol / Reddit

Old, stained, or outdated kitchen and bathroom backsplashes don’t have to be an eyesore. Peel-and-stick tiles offer a renter-friendly solution that looks just like real tile but removes cleanly when needed. Available in subway, mosaic, or even textured designs, these self-adhesive tiles are perfect for adding character to a dull space. Whether you want to refresh your kitchen backsplash or cover up an unattractive bathroom wall, this quick and budget-friendly fix can make your rental feel brand new.