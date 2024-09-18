8 Signs That Can Help Tell Cheap and Good Quality Jeans Apart

Probably everyone has at least one pair of jeans in their wardrobe. They are comfortable and easy to combine with almost any other clothes. But jeans should be of high quality to serve you faithfully for more than a year. And you can find them if you know a few simple rules.

The wrong side matches in color

Real jeans should be darker on the outside than on the inside. This is due to the twill weave used in denim: only the threads that prevail on the outside are colored. But the threads of the other side often remain white. If the jeans have the same color on both sides, this can be a red flag.

Poor edge treatment

Look closely at the edge treatment on the seams. In a quality product, this area will be neatly smoothed in the center and each edge will be treated separately. The manufacturers of cheap models often just sew 2 edges together. As a result, this place becomes thicker, and the jeans may not be as comfortable to wear.

Made of pure cotton

Natural denim is a very durable material. However, it’s not without its drawbacks. First, it shrinks a lot after the first wash. Second, it can take quite a long time to become softer and fit your body. This problem is solved with lycra, polyester or spandex in the composition. This is especially important for fans of tight models. The optimal part of the elastic material is from 0.5 to 3%. If the percentage is higher, there is a chance that the jeans will quickly stretch out and lose their shape.

No rivets on pockets

Today, all metal fittings on jeans are perceived as decorative elements. But in fact, all these rivets are there for a reason. They are installed in places of increased wear to strengthen the fabric and increase the durability of denim clothes. Important: rivets should be functional, not just attached to the fabric. In addition, it’s worth paying attention to what they’re made from. If the metal is dull or looks cheap, there is a risk that the rivets will start to corrode over time and simply ruin your jeans. The jeans on the right in the picture above are a great choice. If your jeans don’t have rivets at all, it’s no reason to panic. Just look closely at the corners of the pockets. If instead of rivets, the manufacturer used reinforced cross stitching, then these jeans can also be considered high-quality and durable. But if there is no reinforcement in the corners, you may regret the purchase.

Weak seams

The quality of the seams can determine the durability of the jeans. They should be visually strong and free of any protruding threads. Particular attention should be paid to the side seams, hem seams and pocket seams. Double or chain stitching is considered the strongest. If you choose jeans with single stitching on the seams, make sure that the manufacturer used a strong and thick enough thread. Another way to check the seams is to simply stretch them. If you hear the fabric crackle or see the threads spreading — this is a sure sign of a low-quality product. Most likely, these jeans will not last long if you wear them every day.

Soft fabric

It may sound counterintuitive, but jeans should not be soft and comfortable when you first try them on. That’s because quality denim needs time to stretch and take the shape of your body. If the jeans initially feel very soft and comfortable, they are probably not made of the best quality fabric.

Insufficient number of belt loops

If you are used to wearing jeans with a belt, it’s better to count the number of belt loops. There should be at least 5 of them. Otherwise, the belt may sag and fit poorly. To make jeans stronger, some manufacturers use the so-called “double belt loops.” This is when there is another smaller loop under a big loop. This design is more wear-resistant. This also allows you to comfortably wear belts of different widths.

Number and quality of pockets

On poor quality jeans, the pockets are often placed only for decoration. It’s impossible to put anything in them because they are too small. Even if you do manage to put something in them, you’ll get an unsightly outline. Try to put your phone, keys or wallet in these pockets and see how it looks. It’s also worth paying attention to the number of pockets. Usually there are 4 of them — 2 in the front and 2 in the back. However, jeans with 5 pockets are considered a classic, the fifth one is a small pocket inside one of the 2 front ones. Nowadays, it doesn’t have any practical use. But its presence shows that the manufacturer didn’t skimp on details and sought to recreate that recognizable look of classic jeans.