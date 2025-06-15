8 Things That Can Make Us Age Faster
We want to stay young for as long as possible — not only on the outside, but also inside. But in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we sometimes don’t even notice how we acquire habits that steal our freshness, energy and good mood. And it’s not just skin care or nutrition.
There are many little things — from the way we think to our daily decisions — that subtly accelerate the aging process. In this article, you’ll find the “bad” habits you can say goodbye to if you want to stay young longer.
Down with the straws
Plastic straws are not only harmful to nature, but also to your appearance. According to Dr. Joseph Cruise, the constant use of straws creates expression lines around the lips. The solution is simple: forget the straws and drink your drinks (preferably sugar-free) straight from the glass.
Poor posture and body language
Do you slouch, cross your arms across your chest, or walk with your head down? All of these things add a few extra years to your age. Even if you don’t say anything, your body speaks for you.
When you stand up straight, move freely and confidently, it gives the impression that you have a lot of energy and are not going to give in to age. If you’re in tune with your “inner youth,” you’ve already given yourself a free facelift.
Blue light is the enemy of sleep.
Scrolling on the phone in the evening is a habit of many people. But screens emit blue light, which interferes with the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. And you can have insomnia, dull skin, bags under the eyes, fatigue, and at the same time extra weight and apathy. If you want to look fresher, switch off your gadgets an hour before bedtime and give your body a chance to recover.
Stiffness in movement = plus 10 years to your looks
You don’t need to run marathons to look energized. But if you move as if every cell in your body is aching (even if it’s not), people around you perceive you as older. Slow, stiff movements tend to hint, “I’d rather lie down.” A simple walk, stretching in the morning and a little physical activity will help you get the posture many people dream of.
Beauty requires... a cream with SPF.
If you think you only need an SPF product at the beach, you’re wrong. Dr. Jacob Steiger warns that the sun is the main enemy of young skin. Even on a cloudy day, UV light does its job.
So apply a cream with an SPF of at least 30 every morning — before makeup and lifting creams. It’s very simple and it really works.
A cheap pillowcase is a bad idea.
Every night, your face rests on your pillow for about 7–8 hours. And if your pillowcase is made of poor quality fabric, your skin suffers — creases appear, which then turn into wrinkles. Dr. David Greuner explains: cotton pillowcases prevent the skin from sliding naturally and can contribute to creases and loss of shape. If you want to keep your face looking fresh, it’s worth investing in a good pillowcase once, rather than spending on expensive creams later.
Stay hydrated.
A study published in a scientific journal has found that the more you drink mineral water, the more your skin will thank you. Water with minerals, according to the report, helps not only to maintain the water balance, but can also significantly improve the structure of the skin. And that’s already a real contribution to a fresher, more well-groomed appearance.
Tech slouching
The slouching associated with the elderly is now “getting younger,” thanks to laptops and phones. Dr. David A. Shapiro calls it “tech neck” — head tilted forward, back rounded, and now the habit becomes a problem. It’s not just posture, it’s stress on the spine and risk of arthritis. It’s better to watch your posture now than to treat the consequences later.
