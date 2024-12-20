9 Simple Ways to Look Younger Than Your Age

Beautiful makeup has a way of boosting a woman’s confidence, bringing out her best features while playing down imperfections. Yet, many of us cling to the same makeup styles we loved at 20, assuming they’ll look just as fabulous at 40. They often don’t. We’ve rounded up pro tips from makeup artists and hairstylists to help you shave years off your look—no need for cosmetic procedures or surgery. Believe us, with a little effort, your reflection can surprise you in the best way possible.

1. Make your brows bold, beautiful, and tamed.

Full, well-defined brows are a hallmark of youthful beauty. Studies even back this up: faces with strong brow and lip contrast appear younger. But bold doesn’t mean wild—taming your eyebrows is equally important. Unruly brows can quickly age you, giving off an unkempt appearance. Keep them neatly trimmed and groomed to frame your face and emphasize your eyes, making you look younger and more refreshed. Fill in sparse areas with an eyebrow pencil or shadow, opting for shades slightly darker than your hair if you’re blonde. For brunettes or black-haired beauties, focus on refining the shape and filling in gaps to keep them looking dense and natural. Groomed, vivid brows are your ultimate youthful accessory!

2. Create the illusion of fuller lips (don’t go overboard, though).

Thinner lips come with age, but you can fake a plumper pout with a few smart tricks. Start with a lip liner that matches your natural lip shade, drawing just outside the lines to subtly enhance their size. A touch of bright lipstick within this new contour adds vibrancy. The key? Don’t overdo it. Bonus: there are exercises to keep lips looking firm and youthful.

3. Warm up your hair with highlights.

As we age, lightening our hair can be a game-changer for a fresher, younger vibe. However, there’s an art to it. Warm tones are your best friends. Skip the ash blonde—it can add years instead of subtracting them. Instead, incorporate warm, natural highlights that brighten your overall look. You don’t have to go full blonde; even a touch of golden hues can do wonders for brunette shades. If blonde feels too bold, consider a rich chocolate tone with warm undertones. Just make sure your hair color complements your skin tone for a seamless, natural finish.

4. Brighten your smile.

A radiant smile does wonders for your appearance. Over time, teeth can lose their luster due to diet and habits, but whitening treatments can help. A natural white—not blindingly bright—looks most appealing. Studies suggest a whiter smile can take years off your look, so don’t underestimate the power of pearly whites!

5. Add a long, wispy fringe.

A well-styled fringe can be your secret weapon against aging. A long, slightly uneven fringe softens facial features, hides forehead lines, and draws attention to your eyes. Keep it light and airy to maintain a youthful, breezy feel.

6. Embrace casual, voluminous hairstyles.

Perfectly polished hair can make you look older. Instead, go for relaxed, voluminous styles that feel effortless. Think loose ponytails, soft waves, or messy layers. If you prefer sleek hair, add movement with layered cuts à la Jennifer Aniston. These styles frame your face beautifully, making you look more youthful and inviting.

7. Pick a warm-toned foundation.

The warmth of your foundation matters more than you think. Warm, yellowish undertones in makeup mimic youthful skin, giving it a natural glow. Select a foundation that aligns with your skin tone while leaning warm for a fresh, radiant finish.

8. Master eye makeup for hooded lids.

Hooded eyelids can make eyes appear smaller and older, but the right makeup can work wonders. Use nude shadows on the main lid and lighter shades under the brow bone to lift the eye area. For definition, swap black eyeliner for softer shades like brown or gray. This subtle approach opens up the eyes while keeping the look natural.

9. Use lengthening mascara or natural lashes.

Thin, short lashes can age the face, but lengthening mascaras or lightweight false lashes are a quick fix. Choose products that enhance without adding bulk, keeping the look soft and natural. Fluttery lashes open up your eyes, giving you an instant youthful glow.

We hope you liked these go-to beauty secrets for looking younger. Remember, beauty is all about feeling good in your own skin, and these tips are here just to help you glow with ease.

Please note: This article was updated in April 2022 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.