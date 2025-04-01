"Grateful for Your Genetics," Channing Tatum's Recent Transformation Shocked Fans

In a recent post, Tatum shared a series of photos showing his body from past roles all the way to his current look. Along with the pics, he wrote, "I'm so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn't make these big swings in my weight without you, guys."

Looking back on how tough these transformations have been, Tatum has decided to step away from roles that demand these intense physical changes, "It's too hard on the body and too hard to take off now. But when I look at these pics, it's just wild what the human body and will can do."

Fans were quick to chime in, flooding his post with praise and playful jokes. One wrote, "I zoomed in so hard my phone asked if I was okay," while another joked, "Are you available for weddings? As the groom?" Others kept it simple, "Wow!" and "Everyone say thank you, Channing." And, of course, many echoed his own words with a twist—"I'm also grateful for your genetics."