11 Mind-Bending Puzzles With Surprisingly Simple Answers

A father is four times as old as his son. In 10 years, he will be twice as old as his son. How old are they now?



Answer: The son is 5 while the father is 20 (Mathematically correct, but biologically unusual!) Why?

Let son’s current age = S, then father’s current age = 4S.

In 10 years:

Son’s age = S + 10

Father’s age = 4S + 10



According to the problem:

4S+10=2(S+10)



Solve:

4S+10=2S+20

6S=30

S=5