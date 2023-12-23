9 Celebrity Splits That Came With a Huge Price Tag

If you’re a celebrity, and you get a divorce, it can cost a lot of money. Today, we’ve put together nine examples to show you. Celebrities like Elon Musk and Bill Gates (and 7 others) have talked about how much money they had to give their ex-spouses after breaking up.

1. Ted Turner

When Jane Fonda and Ted Turner divorced in 2001, she reportedly got $40 million. In a statement, she said she felt sad about it, mentioning they had shared 10 years together, and she’ll always care for him.

However, she acknowledged it was time to move on and wished him well.

2. Lionel Richie

Following Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander’s divorce in 2004, reports suggest she got around $20 million in the settlement. In her request for alimony, she apparently asked for a monthly allowance of $50,000 for things like massages and manicures, $15,000 for clothes, and an extra $20,000 annually for cosmetic surgery.

3. Ariana Grande

After Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split in 2023, it’s said that Ariana will give Dalton $1.25 million and help with up to $25,000 for his legal expenses instead of regular support payments. It’s been said that they will also complete paying the remaining $6 million on their mortgage, sell the house, and then share the profits equally, with each getting half.

4. Kris Jenner

In 2014, when Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner’s divorce was settled, Kris reportedly agreed to give Caitlyn a $2.5 million payment to make things equal. They apparently split all their other belongings, except for the family home, which Kris kept.

5. Madonna

In 2008, when Madonna and Guy Ritchie got divorced, reports say she gave him $76–92 million, which included the value of Ashcombe House, the Georgian manor they bought in the UK.

6. Elon Musk

Following Elon Musk and Talulah Riley’s first divorce in 2012, he reportedly paid her $4.2 million. Despite their initial split, they reconciled 18 months later and had a second marriage in 2013. After divorcing once again in 2016, Musk apparently agreed to a payment of $16 million.

7. Harrison Ford

When Harrison Ford divorced his second wife, Melissa Mathison, in 2004, reports suggest he paid her around $85 million.

Additionally, she reportedly negotiated for a percentage of his earnings from movies he worked on while they were still married.

8. Jeff Bezos

In 2019, after the divorce of Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott, it was reported that a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at $38 billion, was transferred to her—making it the largest divorce settlement at the time.

9. Bill Gates

Following the 2021 divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, he reportedly transferred $6.3 billion worth of stock into her name.