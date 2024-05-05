A Bartender Explains Why Customer Gave $900 Tip After a Strange Request

People are buzzing on social media about a bartender who received a nearly $1,000 tip for fulfilling a customer’s unusual request. The question remains: why did the customer leave such a huge tip?

It just goes to show, you never can predict how much of a tip you might get.

The ongoing debate about tipping has people divided on whether it is necessary, even for good service. In the midst of this debate, a bartender shared that she got a huge tip from a customer, but only after agreeing to their strange request.

TikToker Scarlett Green, known as @rescarded, shared the story on her page. In January, a customer came to her bar and ordered five pints of Michelob Ultra Draft along with 10 chicken wings and buffalo sauce. The bill came to $30.26, but the customer added a massive $900 tip, as seen in a receipt Scarlett posted. To give some perspective, a $3 tip would have been around 10%, but a $900 tip was a whopping 300%.

Here’s the reason.

In a selfie she posted along with the receipt image, Scarlett mentioned that the customer complimented her hair and wanted to take a picture of it. “This just warmed my heart as a food service worker, you guys deserve that tip 110 percent,” commented one person on the video.

This sparked a flood of comments about the request and the generous tip. Some joked about feeling overwhelmed if they were in Scarlett’s shoes. Many praised Scarlett and other food service workers for deserving such generous tips. One person even said they were praying for a similar experience.

It’s important to tip bartenders because they work hard to make sure you have a great time. They mix drinks, remember your favorite orders, and keep the atmosphere lively. Tipping shows appreciation for their efforts and helps them earn a fair income, especially since their base pay can be quite low. Plus, it’s a way to say “thank you” for their excellent service and ensures they continue to provide top-notch drinks and hospitality.