A Japanese Man Decided to Give Up on Human Life and Transformed Into a Dog
In a world where personal expression knows no bounds, one Japanese man’s extraordinary journey does stand out. Toco, as he prefers to be known, has taken the concept of transformation to an entirely new level by becoming a dog—a dream he harbored since childhood. This is the remarkable story of a man who spent a fortune to turn his lifelong aspiration into reality, embracing the life of a canine in both appearance and behavior.
Determined to bring his dream to life, Toco sought the expertise of Zeppet, a Japanese company renowned for creating lifelike models and costumes for TV and film.
The task was monumental: designing a hyperrealistic collie costume that would not only look authentic, but also allow Toco to move convincingly as a dog. The project required 40 days of meticulous craftsmanship and cost approximately 2 million yen (around $14,000).
The result was nothing short of astonishing. The collie costume was so realistic that it blurred the lines between human and canine, enabling Toco to fully embody his new identity.
With his transformation complete, Toco didn’t just don the costume occasionally; he immersed himself in the canine lifestyle.
He began documenting his experiences on his YouTube channel, which quickly garnered attention and amassed over 70,000 subscribers. In his videos, Toco can be seen engaging in typical dog behaviors—rolling on the floor, playing fetch, and even interacting with other dogs. His movements are so natural that, at first glance, it’s challenging to discern that there’s a human beneath the fur.
One of the most poignant moments in Toco’s journey was his first public outing as a dog. Venturing into the outside world in his collie form was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. Passersby were initially taken aback, but many were intrigued and even charmed by the lifelike dog walking among them. Toco’s courage to step out in public highlighted his commitment to living authentically, regardless of societal norms.
Toco’s transformation has elicited a wide range of reactions globally.
Some people are fascinated and view his journey as a testament to individuality and the freedom to pursue one’s dreams, no matter how unconventional:
- “This guy is awesome! Just leave him alone. He can do whatever he wants too. I love his dog suit.”
- “You’ll do it!!! As the day goes by, there will be more ppl like you 👏👏👏😍”
Others are puzzled or even critical, questioning the practicality and mental state behind such a drastic change:
- “It is urgent that you go to see a psychiatrist.”
- “You make me irreversibly uncomfortable.”
- “Guy did all this and can’t even walk properly, just roll on his back.”
Despite the mixed reactions, Toco remains unfazed. He understands that his lifestyle isn’t for everyone, but for him, it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. “I receive all kinds of messages, and among the positive ones, some tell me they want to do what I’ve done,” Toco mentioned, acknowledging that his story has inspired others to explore their own unique paths.
Living as a dog isn’t without its challenges.
The weight of the costume, which is about 8.8 pounds, the physical demands of moving on all fours in, the heat inside the costume, and the societal perceptions are hurdles Toco faces regularly. However, his dedication and passion for his new identity help him overcome these obstacles. Each day presents an opportunity to learn and adapt, further deepening his connection to the canine world.
In a heartwarming development, Toco recently found companionship in another individual who shares his passion for canine transformation.
The two “dogs” were seen interacting playfully, forging a unique bond that transcends traditional human relationships. This newfound friendship has added a new dimension to Toco’s journey, illustrating the universal desire for connection and understanding.
