A Japanese Man Decided to Give Up on Human Life and Transformed Into a Dog

He began documenting his experiences on his YouTube channel, which quickly garnered attention and amassed over 70,000 subscribers. In his videos, Toco can be seen engaging in typical dog behaviors—rolling on the floor, playing fetch, and even interacting with other dogs. His movements are so natural that, at first glance, it’s challenging to discern that there’s a human beneath the fur.

One of the most poignant moments in Toco’s journey was his first public outing as a dog. Venturing into the outside world in his collie form was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. Passersby were initially taken aback, but many were intrigued and even charmed by the lifelike dog walking among them. Toco’s courage to step out in public highlighted his commitment to living authentically, regardless of societal norms.