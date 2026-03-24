A Man Broke His Neck Falling on Ice—His Dog Proved Compassion Knows No Species

He stepped out of his farmhouse to get another log for his fireplace. He wore long johns and slippers, thinking he’d be back inside in two minutes. But as he walked, Bob slipped and fell. Suddenly, he was paralyzed and lying in the snow. He couldn’t move his legs or arms, and he couldn’t get back to the house.

“I was screaming for help, but my nearest neighbor is about a quarter-mile away,” Bob later told reporters. With the temperature hitting a freezing 24 degrees, things looked incredibly grim.

But Bob wasn’t alone. His Golden Retriever, Kelsey, was right there. And what she did next proves that kindness and loyalty still exist in the most real and raw way possible.