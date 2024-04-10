A Man Marries a Rag Doll and Becomes an Internet Sensation by Sharing Their Life Together

In a tale that could easily be scripted for a surreal drama, Cristian Montenegro has proudly announced the «birth» of his third child with his rag doll fiancée, Natalia. Yes, you read that right. Cristian has been vocal about his love for Natalia, whom he affectionately refers to as the «love of his life,» despite her being a rag doll.

How the couple «met» each other.

Cristian and Natalia’s story is one that leaves many scratching their heads in disbelief. One day, the Colombian man proudly introduced his unconventional partner, Natalia, to the world. But one thing caught people’s attention — she wasn’t human. Following the tumultuous end of his previous romantic relationship, Cristian openly shared the pain he faced as his ex-girlfriend left him for someone else. The breakup left him feeling deeply lonely, and he admitted to refusing to date anyone afterward. It was a period marked by heartache and solitude, where the prospect of love seemed distant. However, between the shadows of past heartbreak, a surprising turn of events was revealed. Cristian found himself drawn to Natalia, his unconventional partner. Despite the disbelief that surrounds their relationship, Cristian declared a profound happiness in discovering what he describes as the love of his life. With Natalia by his side, Cristian’s life has taken an unexpected but fulfilling turn.

He went viral for showing his life.

Cristian, on his TikTok account, shows his impressive life through videos featuring his partner, whom he claims is the only one who has truly loved him. It’s a life that shocks and intrigues in equal measure. However, between the initial shock, there’s a growing sense of curiosity about Cristian’s character. While some may call him eccentric or even delusional, he appears entirely happy with his chosen path. To him, this is the fulfillment of his dreams, a «dream wedding» unlike any other.

A family that keeps growing

The unconventional couple, who already share a son and a daughter, introduced their newest addition to the family, Sammy. Pictures from the «birth» show Natalia dressed in a hospital gown while a rag doll doctor attends to her, with an emotional Cristian standing by her side. Cristian shared his joyous news with his TikTok followers, prompting a mix of reactions from viewers. While some offered congratulations, others were simply in disbelief or unsure how to react. Nonetheless, Cristian has remained firm in his love for Natalia, disregarding online criticism and trolls.