A Recruiter Said the Position Was Closed, So I Sent an Angry Letter, and Got an Epic Response

Recently, we received an intriguing narrative from John, who embarked on a quest to secure his dream job but instead found himself on an unexpected journey of personal growth and discovery. Initially driven by the desire to land a coveted position, John's pursuit took an unforeseen turn, leading him down a path brimming with valuable life lessons and enriching experiences.

John was dreaming of this job but received a rejection letter.

Sometimes, it takes multiple attempts and trials to secure the best job opportunities for ourselves. Each experience teaches valuable lessons that refine our approach and increase our chances of success.

John had long dreamed of working for a prestigious company, and when the opportunity arose, he eagerly applied for the position. After preparing meticulously for an entire week, he attended the interview, where the recruiter seemed genuinely interested in his background and skills. The recruiter even expressed hope to see him again, filling John with optimism. However, a week ago, John received a disappointing email from the recruiter, informing him that the position was no longer available. This unexpected news was a blow, as John had invested so much time and effort into preparing for what he thought was his dream job. This morning, still feeling the sting of the rejection, John decided to check a job site. To his surprise and frustration, he found the same position reposted just two days ago. Feeling confused and misled, he decided to send a response to the recruiter:

John received a surprising answer from the company he applied to.

Another week passed, and John had almost forgotten about the situation, continuing his search for other job opportunities. Then, unexpectedly, he received a response from the recruiter he had interviewed with. The letter was polite but took him by surprise. It revealed that they had been planning to invite him for a second interview and were impressed with his qualifications. However, the reason why the position was closed left John in frustration.

He regrets having been emotional.

Now, John feels frustrated and realizes he lost a chance because of his emotional letter. He regrets letting his initial disappointment cloud his judgment and wishes he had handled the situation more calmly. The response from the recruiter, indicating their interest in a second interview, only amplifies his regret. He can't help but think about what might have been if he had been more patient. This experience has taught him the importance of keeping his emotions in check when dealing with professional setbacks.

Recruiters still suggest sending a response to a rejection, but it should be meaningful and polite.

Receiving a job rejection can be tough, and it's tempting to delete the email and move on. However, sending a thoughtful response is beneficial for your career. Treat your interview as a networking opportunity; following up can help build positive relationships with employers. Most rejected applicants don't respond, so your polite reply will make you stand out. It reflects well on you and could benefit you if the hired candidate declines, leaves soon, or if another position opens up. Hiring managers often prefer considering recent candidates over starting the process anew, so your response could keep you in mind for future opportunities.

Here’s what your answer should contain.

Thank Your Interviewers: Show appreciation in your reply to the interview rejection letter. Thank the hiring manager for their decision and their time. Express gratitude for the opportunity to learn about the company and meet its employees. Express Disappointment: Let the interviewer know you're disappointed not to be chosen. Keep this part brief to maintain a positive tone. Show Continued Interest: Ensure the hiring manager knows you're still interested in working for their company. Reiterate your enthusiasm for future opportunities. Ask for Feedback (Optional): Consider requesting feedback on why you weren't selected, especially if you're early in your career. Frame the request respectfully, understanding they may have chosen another candidate for reasons beyond your control.