A Woman Hits Back at People Shaming Her for Being Child-Free, «My Purpose Is Shopping»

While it is completely a personal preference to have kids or not, a woman is going viral for her stance on the matter. Proudly child-free, Stephanie hits back at the people who criticize women for not having kids. She explains what her «purpose» of life is instead of having children.

A personal choice for freedom.

Stephanie Noble, known on TikTok as @iamstephanienoble, embraces a life free of the responsibilities of parenthood. She cherishes her freedom, opting for tranquility and self-indulgence over the troubles associated with parenting.

Her stand against conventional expectations.

Stephanie boldly states that while motherhood is revered as a paramount role, it’s not a universal calling for all women. Her recent video, which has garnered nearly three million views, showcases her defense of a lifestyle devoid of children.

Frequently confronted with the probing question, «What’s your purpose?» Stephanie responds with confidence in a humorous take. She reveals she finds fulfillment in personal pleasures like manicures, shopping sprees, and the simple act of treating herself. She shows off her latest acquisitions, a luxurious Goyard handbag and a cozy sweatsuit from Alo, which are a testament to her love for shopping. But it doesn’t end there; Stephanie is also an avid traveler and a connoisseur of restful naps, which she describes as delightfully amusing and deeply satisfying.

Her video was met with support by other women.