Adam Pearson Became the Face of Courage and Change

Sometimes life presents tough challenges, but by staying strong and true to oneself, great rewards can follow. This is exactly what happened to Adam Pearson, who, despite facing significant obstacles, turned his hardships into a powerful platform for change and success.

Adam Pearson has a rare disease.

Castel Franck/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Adam Pearson has an identical twin brother, Neil Pearson, and both brothers have neurofibromatosis (NF). However, the condition affects them in different ways. Adam has facial differences, while Neil struggles with short-term memory loss and epilepsy. By 2024, Adam revealed to People magazine that he had undergone 39 surgeries to remove tumors that keep growing back.

He went through teasing but didn’t give up.

Everett Collection/East News

In a 2014 interview with The Observer, Adam shared that he was teased in school because of his appearance. Despite the challenges, he was always determined to work on television, telling Longevity that it was his main goal. He studied business management at the University of Brighton as a backup plan, but eventually found success as a presenter for several documentaries, including Horizon: My Amazing Twin and The Ugly Face of Disability Hate Crime.

Breaking into film and advocating for disability rights

Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

While working on TV, Adam got the chance to act in Jonathan Glazer’s 2013 sci-fi movie Under the Skin, alongside Scarlett Johansson. He has continued to use his growing platform to raise awareness about disability rights and the challenges faced by those with NF. In an interview with People, Adam emphasized his belief that educating others about disability is important, saying, “I think if I’m not educating, I’m being reckless and irresponsible.”

Adam got a role in a movie written specifically for him.

Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

After working with director Aaron Schimberg on the film Chained for Life, Schimberg wrote the role of Oswald in A Different Man with Adam in mind. Schimberg, who has a corrected bilateral cleft lip and palate, said that Adam changed his perspective on his own disfigurement. Adam appreciated the opportunity, noting that it helped him avoid being typecast as a disabled actor, and allowed him to explore a broader range of characters.

